When the regulations for COVID-19 kicked in, Dave Martin actively disseminated information to the community about safety practices and different ways people could practice social distancing – like how to create isolation spaces for the elderly who live in rondawels and assisting spaza shop owners by providing them with Jik to sterilise their spaces. Dave is also the original founder of Bulugule Lodge, so he rushed to get the eco-friendly space ready for the most vulnerable members of the Nqileni Village community – the majority of them are elders who live with diabetes and other chronic illnesses. The lodge is now filled with a generation of people who in the past have had little opportunity to socialise with one another. And in a time of dread and anxiety, there exists a tiny community of a forgotten generation who are making the most of a safe space by enjoying a wonderful selection of music, sharing stories and indulging in their favourite past time – smoking pipe tobacco. In a time of social-distancing, these elders are mastering the art of safe socialising. In this episode, we hear from them. They share inside stories of their experience, tell us how they spend their time and enlighten us on the rare opportunities for joy that can be found in times like these.

Don’t Shoot the Messenger is produced by Haji Mohamed Dawjee and presented by Rebecca Davis with editing by Tevya Turok Shapiro, original theme music by Bernard Kotze and additional support by Kathryn Kotze.



Additional credits

Audio provided by Simon Lawrence, (Bulungula Lodge)