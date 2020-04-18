Father Bruno Lefevre Pontalis stands on the rooftop of Saint Francois Xavier church to bless the city of Paris during the national lockdown for Covid-19 at Easter, in Paris, France, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. France went into coronavirus lockdown more than three weeks ago and President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Monday about extending confinement measures. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An incomplete yet beautiful gallery of our locked down world.
ERFURT, GERMANY – APRIL 12: Pastor Christoph Knoll from the Erfurt Thomas community gives the blessing while people sit in their cars as they attend an Easter Sunday religious service in a parking lot of the Messe Erfurt trade fair grounds during the coronavirus crisis on April 12, 2020 in Erfurt, Germany. The service would normally have been held in a church, but gatherings in churches have been banned as part of measures meant to slow the spread of the virus. Across Germany people and churches are seeking ways to celebrate Easter yet also adhere to the strict limitations on public life imposed by authorities. Churches are livestreaming religious services and children may still hunt Easter eggs, albeit in restricted venues and only with immediate family members. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
BANGKOK, THAILAND – APRIL 15: A Thai Buddhist Monk wears a face mask and sits behind a protective shield while accepting offerings from Thai Buddhists on April 15, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. April 13-15 marks Songkran, Thailand’s Buddhist new year celebration, where typically Thai people travel to the provinces to be with family and take part in large scale water fights and parties throughout Bangkok. Due to the spread of COVID-19, temples put in place social distancing measures, travel bans were imposed and all parties were shut down. Thailand has 2,643 confirmed cases of coronavirus and remains in partial lockdown. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
YUCCA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Pastor Jerel Hagerman leads a ‘Drive-in Crusade’ on Easter Sunday evening in the parking lot of Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 12, 2020 in Yucca Valley, California. Worshippers do not leave their cars during the service for safety reasons as the spread of COVID-19 continues. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: A sign in Hackney is displayed on April 11, 2020 in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 100,000 lives and infecting over 1. 7 million people. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 09: Tenants of Lissenden Gardens join in the weekly applause to thank NHS and key workers for their work throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, on April 09, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Following the success of the “Clap for Our Carers” campaign, members of the public are being encouraged to applaud NHS staff and other key workers from their homes at 8pm every Thursday. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has infected over 1.5 million people across the world, claiming over 7,978 lives in the U.K. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Staff Nurses and administrators hold signs and wait to welcome and clap in Nurses arriving from around the country to help treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients at the Long Island Nursing Institute on April 14, 2020 in New Hyde Park, New York. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 16: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge opens the new NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link on April 16, 2020 in Birmingham, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 130,000 lives and infecting over 2 million people. (Photo by Jacob King – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: ‘Thank You NHS’ and the Manchester worker bee motif is painted on the road outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital North West at Manchester Central on April 14, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 115,000 lives and infecting over 1. 9 million people. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
HAMM, GERMANY – APRIL 14: A women walks past street art painted by artist Kai ‘Uzey’ Wohlgemuth featuring a nurse as Superwoman on April 14, 2020 in Hamm, Germany. So far, over there are over 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Germany, over 3,000 people have died and over 57,000 people have recovered. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
HONG KONG, CHINA – APRIL 10: A person plays piano inside a Ming’s Piano truck at a car park, on April 10, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. In attempt to keep their business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ming’s Piano, a music school with 23 teachers and about 8000 students, has hired three trucks to deliver lessons at students’ doorsteps. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)
MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 14: An Amazon Prime Video truck with a double giant led screen projects the movie “Modern Love” as part of the Cine de Balcon (Balcony Cinema) project on April 14, 2020 in MADRID, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
WUHAN, CHINA – APRIL 15: A couple wearing masks pose for wedding photos at the Jiangtan park on April 15, 2020 in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. People in Wuhan have restarted wedding preparations as the coronavirus outbreak wanes. (Photo by Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Isabella Linares takes a photo of a fruit bat before the start of an interactive behind the scenes live stream from the Oakland Zoo on April 16, 2020 in Oakland, California. Since the Oakland Zoo has been closed to the public during the shelter in place, they are offering a subscription based service that will feature five weekly behind the scenes live streamed interactive programs that will feature zookeepers and their animals. Viewers are able to interact with the keepers by submitting questions to about the animals. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
20200415 Netwerk24 Savius Sibanda, Cilla Treler (stigter van Wollies) en haar man Johachim Trexler was Die hond met een afgesnyde oor wat vrooer vandag in Onderstepoort gevind en na Wollies gebring is. Die hond is maer en vol vlooie en bosluise met sy aankoms by Wollies diere projek in die Nordweste van Pretoria. Foto Deaan Vivier
SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 14: A 140-foot banner created by the Rose Brand company, is displayed as a rallying point in the company’s parking lot on April 14, 2020 in Secaucus, New Jersey. The company launched its national campaign today to convey the nation’s social distancing call-to-action. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. ML
