This is a summary of the trending, highest impact, and most active themes and narratives related to social cohesion in South African public-domain social media conversations on 17 April 2020.

LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS

This theme was the 3rd biggest in Volume.

Conversation around “No Evictions update” drove a spike from 07:00 to 08:00.

Ports will now be open for exports and transporting essential goods, barring liquor, between ports and warehouses will be permitted.

Hardware and vehicle stores will be permitted to trade provided they maintain a register of customers buying essential goods. Permit requirements for funerals now require a death certificate or a sworn affidavit if a death certificate can not be obtained in time. Children may only travel between co-holders of parental responsibility if the caregiver transporting the child has the court order and parenting plan in their possession. Nobody can be evicted during the lockdown.

Coal suppliers to Eskom and refineries will now work at full capacity. Mining will be conducted at 50% capacity

Traders for emergency repair services such as plumbers and electricians will be permitted to work.

The EFF has condemned the easing of regulations at ports, mines and call centres, stating the government did not provide adequate evidence to support these decisions. The EFF alleged that most workers being called back to work were poor black workers with inadequate access to healthcare and the government’s decision was jeopardizing lives for economic greed.

The DA lauded the government for the decision but said it could do more to help the country, including lifting the ban on cigarettes.

The DA encouraged the government to consider opening hardware stores for personal use, restaurants and food outlets for home deliveries, and the manufacturing sector in a limited capacity.

Eastern Cape’s Ingquza Hill municipal speaker, Ntandokazi Capa, has missed the deadline to explain to Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha why she attended a Good Friday church service in contravention of the lockdown.

Impala Platinum executive Mark Munroe appeared in court for violating lockdown rules by recalling about 6,000 people back to work. He is out on R60,000 bail.

The Public Protector held meetings in Johannesburg’s Ward 97 in contravention of lockdown regulations, without informing the elected councillor. She was seen with ANC branches who did not have permits to operate. The public protector was accused of playing politics and endangering lives.

GAUTENG LIQUOR FORUM

This theme was the second-highest trending topic, with a burst of 97%, by the end of the day.

It was the primary driver of conversation in the spike in Volume between 20:00 and 21:00.

The Presidency has declined the Gauteng Liquor Forum’s request to reopen alcohol sales during the lockdown.

The government remained committed to supporting businesses in distress during this period.

Representations by the Gauteng Liquor Forum were considered against the imperative for all businesses and citizens to comply with the lockdown regulations, health implications of alcohol and social distancing. Alcohol is not considered to be essential, and is considered a hindrance in the fight against the coronavirus.

The relationship between alcohol intoxication and abuse and risky behaviour was also considered.

Public responses cite more illicit activities as a result of the liquor and cigarette ban, leading to calls for limited sales during the remainder of the lockdown.

Some think the liquor ban has backfired as it has led to alternative behaviour. Searches on Google SA for ‘alcohol ban South Africa’ spiked 500% when the lockdown was extended.

Some believe that lifting the ban on alcohol will lead to churches, gyms, cinemas and stores also applying for lifting their ban.

The EFF supported continuing the ban on alcohol sales.

COMMUNITY WATCH ORGANISATIONS

The topic of “farm watches” was the 5th highest trending topic for 17 April, with a 78% burst. The topic of “neighbourhood watches” was the 6th highest Trending topic with a burst of 75%. There was a 278% increase in Unique Authors in this theme compared to the day before.

On 16 April Minister of Police Bheki Cele said neighbourhood, farm and community watch groups were considered to be non-essential services and would not be allowed to operate under lockdown.

The statement was reported on in traditional and social media and stories were widely shared on Twitter.

This Narrative was still trending by the end of the day on 17 April with an average burst of 77%.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald had urged Police to allow Community and Farm Watch groups to operate on Tuesday 14 April, following a spate of reported stock thefts, farm break-ins and residential burglaries.

The institutional response to Minister Cele’s announcement on 16 April was primarily driven by the DA and Afriforum.

The DA called for ‘smart deployment’ of these security groups instead of excluding them.

AfriForum expressed their concern over the Minister’s “lackadaisical attitude” and have started a petition aimed at reversing the decision.

This story was shared by prominent members of the public (eg. Yusuf Abramjee & Ian Cameron), who drew the bulk of public engagement.

About 31% of the comments criticised Bheki Cele personally, 8% were in favour of banning CSF groups, and the remaining 61% were critical or very critical.

LOCKDOWN HOUSE PARTY

A single post – a video dedicated to TNS – which was shared on Twitter and Instagram achieved the highest Reach, and highest Impact for the day: 4000 Retweets within a few hours.

The video was shared on multiple platforms, including youTube, by at least 238 Unique Authors.

Six of the top 10 hashtags used on the day were associated with the #LockdownHouseParty.

A video posted on social media around 3pm by @Nomonde_sky went viral with over 157,000 views. She tweeted “Dedicated to TNS, no not let these vultures tear you down”.

From that point, conversation about the lockdown house party and DJ TNS cancelling the show became a trending topic, reaching its peak at 22:00.

DJ Shimza also took a lot of heat recently. A week ago, #shimzamustfall went viral and attracted thousands of supporters. The EFF came to his support. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told fans that there was no justice in mob mentality.

In an interesting twist, #Ceegamustfall was a popular hashtag through the night.

#shimzamustfall, #ceegamustfall and #tiramustfall has divided twitter users.

Twitter user @Jnzbeats tweet summed up Twitter’s sentiment- “It was Ceega must fall then I log out for 2 hours when I come back its #Shimzamustfall this lockdown is messing with yall medullas”

DJ Ceega received flack when he posted pictures of his vehicles and people questioned why he was posing as a poor DJ last week in his row with DJ Shimza. Dj Ceega responded that he was in debt and was paying instalments on the vehicles. @Swanktified’s tweeted: “#CeegaMustFall is testament to the statement “people want you to do good, just not better than them”. Black Twitter romanticizes hardship and sob stories”.

Responses towards DJ TNS have been mixed.

A twitter responder commented that DJ TNS’ cancellation on the lockdown house party may have caused his emotional breakdown.

Others have asked for Black Twitter to look into what happened between DJ TNS and DJ Tira before Tira gets to play.

Other hashtags among the mentions were #SaveTNS #ProtectTNS.

Many of the positive responses on the widely talked about @Nomode_sky post expressed love and appreciation for the poetry that she performed.

OTHER TRENDS OF THE DAY (17 APRIL)

China raised Wuhan’s death toll by 50% after revising initial numbers. Chinese authorities attributed the increase to delayed reports from medical institutions and patients dying at home due to overwhelmed medical resources.

The updated Wuhan death toll was up from the original 1 290 to 3 869.

The US has accused China of being in bed with the WHO and concealing facts that led to the global pandemic. This led to the US suspending its $500 million annual funding for the WHO.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated: “There has never been any concealment, and we will never allow any concealment”.

For the first time since 1992, China’s economy shrunk in the first quarter. According to official figures, the world’s second-largest economy contracted by 6.8%.

This should be extremely concerning to global economies as China is a global powerhouse when in the consumption and production of goods and services.

During the same period last year, China saw economic growth of 6.4% despite being locked in a trade war with the US.

Other important figures released in the official report from Friday include:

Retail sales down 15.8% last month

Unemployment hit 5.9% in March, up slightly from February’s all-time high of 6.2%.

As early as 2015 the UK and China were talking about ushering the UK into “a golden age of telecoms”.

This may be on the backburner as an increasing number of politicians are growing weary of China over their handling of Covid-19 and alleged concealment of facts.

Many are calling for a repeal of the deal with Chinese technology giant Huawei to install the UK’s 5G infrastructure. The ruling party has tried to appease opposition to the deal and ensure the project goes ahead, but their plans appear to be losing steam.

Damien Greens, a deputy from Theresa May’s government, stressed “We need to devise a proper, realistic exit strategy from relying on Huawei”. William Hague, a member of the House of Lords, said the UK should no longer depend on China as they do not “play by our rules.” DM

