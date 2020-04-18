There are enormous challenges that must be considered when determining how learners access content online. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

Digital companies are scrambling to help pupils grounded by the lockdown to continue their studies on-line. With talk of the school year being cancelled, there’s a lot at stake.

The closure of schools across the country was necessary to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Now, in an effort to help learners continue their education, Snapplify and Learning Lab Apps, have launched programmes to give students access to free e-learning content.

On 15 April, Snapplify, a company specialising in digital learning for individuals and institutions, announced the launch of Free Access, a programme which provides free digital books, textbooks, study guides, and educator guides to learners who have access to remote learning.

Learning Lab Apps, better known as WorksheetCloud, provides learners with online, interactive worksheets and practice exams that are designed to help your child smash their school exams. These online classes can now be accessed free of charge.

With parents having to homeschool their children during the lockdown, collaboration between teachers and parents has never been more important.

CEO and co-founder of Learning Lab Apps, Adrian Marnewick, says that the company’s core value is “care about everyone”. Speaking about the decision to provide free access to online learning during this challenging time, Marnewick says that “learners are worried about the impact it will have on their futures – not to mention that it’s not clear if school will even resume after the lockdown.

“In order to live out our core values, it was clear that we had to do something that was going to benefit the country and that would be freely accessible to as many learners and parents as possible.”

Currently, WorksheetCloud offers 20 new on-line classes daily, from Monday to Friday. Learners can also access downloadable homework activities, giving parents a much needed break.

Lessons are available for grades three to nine, with grades one and two being added in the next few days. Subjects that are covered are mathematics, English and natural science. Marnewick and his team plan on including other subjects as soon as possible.

Marnewick’s team consists of only eight people and 10 teachers who give classes. However, their hard work is paying off. “We’ve had thousands of parents write to us to tell us how we’ve “saved” them during this time of crisis. It makes me proud, but at the same time humbles me incredibly.

“I genuinely thought we’d get 50 to 100 learners watching our lessons. We got 650,000 so far.”

Snapplify CEO, Wesley Lynch, says that “the need for parents and educators to collaborate more closely has never been more important than now – and both can be reassured that Snapplify is here to help them, every step of the way.”

“We’re proud of our digital education community and the willingness of our partners to come together to offer the most extensive collection of free content available for remote learning,” adds Lynch.

Local publishers who have pledged their support include Oxford University Press South Africa, Cambridge University Press, Via Afrika, All Copy Publishers, and Consumo. More publishers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Snapplify will also provide all schools with full access to their engage e-learning platform, including added benefits such as advanced administration tools and integrations and user data analytics.

Snapplify’s content is free to access until 31 December 2020. Learners and parents are encouraged to register a free Snapplify account.

Marnewick says that the company will “continue developing online lessons for as long as schools remain closed, or at least until the end of the year”.

Marnewick adds that “even if schools open up soon, there are going to be many learners who have fallen behind on content, especially learners from under-resourced schools. Learners, parents and teachers will be able to watch and use our free online lessons for as long as they are needed.

Learners and parents can access WorksheetCloud’s free lessons at www.worksheetcloud.com/live. DM/MC

