Newsdeck

Fires near Chernobyl make Kiev air most polluted in world

By Reuters 17 April 2020

epa08368492 Smog haze hangs over Kiev, Ukraine, 17 April 2020. As of 17 April morning, Kyiv ranks second in the Air Quality Ranking as the world's most polluted city after topping the list late 16 April. On 17 April 2020, US Air Quality Index (AQI) for Kyiv is 163, with the norm being up to 50m as reported by a Swiss-based IQAir, which monitors the level of air quality across the globe. The dirtiest air is recorded in the Chinese city of Chongqing. On 16 April night, AQI for Kyiv stood at an unprecedented 380, turning Ukraine's capital into the most polluted city in the world. Municipal authorities strongly advise that local residents stay inside and keep their windows shut as local media report. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, April 17 (Reuters) - Fires around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant and elsewhere pushed pollution levels in Ukraine's capital Kiev to the worst in the world on Friday, giving inhabitants another reason to stay indoors on top of the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Swiss monitor IQAir, Kiev had the highest level of air contamination of major world cities, ahead of Hangzhou, Chongqing and Shanghai in China.

Though the 1986 Chernobyl disaster sent clouds of nuclear material across much of Europe, there was no new radiation risk from the fires and pollution, Ukraine’s health ministry said.

“Smog has been formed in Kiev and Kiev region. It does not carry a chemical or radiological threat, the radiation background is within normal limits,” it said in a statement.

The city’s roughly 3.7 million people were, however, urged to remain indoors – where most are anyway due to restrictions intended to contain the coronavirus – and close windows.

“This smoke can cause headaches, coughs, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, inflammation of the mucous membrane of the nose and larynx, as well as a number of diseases and allergies,” the ministry added.

Police said a huge fire was started by arsonists in the forests around Chernobyl earlier this month. It was put out this week, but new blazes broke out on Thursday evening, fanned by heavy winds.

Forest fires were also registered in the neighbouring Zhytomyr region, destroying some houses and causing a car accident that killed several people.

On Friday, the state emergency service said there was no open fire across the Chernobyl station area or in Zhymomyr, though there was some smouldering of dry grass.

The Chernobyl plant and abandoned nearby town of Pripyat have become a tourist draw, especially since a U.S. television miniseries about the accident aired last year. The site is currently shut as part of the nationwide lockdown. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Lockdown easing: Picking the winners and losers

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Head of Implats’ Rustenburg ops in court for alleged lockdown violations

Ed Stoddard
9 mins ago
< 1 min

SPORT: CORONAVIRUS

Comrades Marathon postponed to unspecified date

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS & FOOD SUPPLY

The biggest lockdown threat: Hunger, hunger, everywhere
Rebecca Davis 11 hours ago
9 mins

The filming of The Beach permanently damaged the ecosystem on the Thai island it was located on.

Khayelitsha demolitions

Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes

Pauli Van Wyk 11 hours ago
10 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Civil society left to feed thousands of children on Cape Flats

GroundUp
4 hours ago
6 mins

Coronavirus

Be the solution, not the victim – resetting Africa and aid after Covid-19

Bobi Wine and Greg Mills
11 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

Africa feels repercussions of US-China spat 

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
56 mins ago
5 mins

Declassified UK

Coronavirus could overwhelm public healthcare in developing countries, where British aid has promoted private hospitals

Daniel Willis
6 hours ago
7 mins