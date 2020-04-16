Chad Le Clos is on track to become South Africa’s most successful Olympian of all time if he adds to the four medals he won in London 2012 and Rio 2016, in Tokyo next year. The decorated swimmer has three Olympic silvers, and one gold, which he famously won by ending Michael Phelps’ 10-year unbeaten streak in the 200m butterfly in London eight years ago. Le Clos will be 29 at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and admits he is the underdog as a new generation of swimmers emerges. On Today’s Maverick Sports podcast, Le Clos talks about the highs of London, the lows that followed, the scourge of doping and his determination to leave an unprecedented legacy in South African sport.