Crosswords

Crossed Out – Friday, 17 April 2020

By Daily Maverick 16 April 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Vodacom in Ace Magashule-linked Free State contracts scandal

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Podcasts

Episode 21: Chad le Clos – Floats Like a Butterfly

Craig Ray
49 mins ago
< 1 min

ZAPIRO

Mask Advisory

Zapiro
4 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

REFLECTIONS

Waking up to the harsh reality that Day 21 is not the end of the lockdown after all
Young Maverick Writers 4 hours ago
5 mins

The filming of The Beach permanently damaged the ecosystem on the Thai island it was located on.

LOCKDOWN ACTIVITY

Mike’s Maverick Missing Link Mindbender #2: The answers

Mike Wills 4 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

New Western Cape acting judges list: same-old, same-old ‘permanent casuals’ and no black Africans

Marianne Thamm
8 hours ago
6 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Lockdown lift to be ‘incremental’, with mining industry officially beginning to restart 

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP: OP-ED

Covid-19 shows us that executive pay cuts are possible

GroundUp
7 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED: LEVERAGING PUBLIC HEALTH

Missing piece in battle plans for the coming Covid-19 onslaught

Lynne Wilkinson, Tom Boyles, Shabir Moosa, Madeleine Muller
9 hours ago
4 mins