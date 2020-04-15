San Francisco-based Airbnb, which makes money from homeowners who rent residences to travelers, had been planning to go public some time this year, but the outbreak of Covid-19 has sent markets into a tailspin and made an IPO less likely. People around the world have put travel plans on hold as governments issue shelter-in-place edicts to stop the contagion, slowing sales growth and crimping profit at Airbnb. The additional funds could help the company weather the economic crisis and even make acquisitions without going public.

The list of participants includes Apollo Global Management Inc., Benefit Street Partners, Blackstone Group Inc., Glade Brook Capital Partners, Oaktree Capital and Owl Rock Capital, the people said.

The deal builds on last week’s investment of the same size from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, which is also participating in the new debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deal isn’t public. Representatives for the companies involved either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to requests.

The five-year loan priced at a spread of 7.5 percentage points over the benchmark London interbank offered rate and at a discount of 97.5 cents on the dollar, the people said. Terms tightened from a rate of 8 percentage points over Libor and a discount of 96 cents on the dollar, the person said. Investor demand for the deal exceeded $2.5 billion.

The new debt is senior to the company’s borrowing from Silver Lake and Sixth Street that it unveiled earlier this month, which is composed of second-lien debt and equity securities. The warrants valued the company at $18 billion, a fraction of its $31 billion peak. The new transaction doesn’t include warrants or other equity components, a person familiar with the deal said.