Business Maverick

Airbnb Raises Another $1 Billion as Virus Worsens IPO Prospects

By Bloomberg 15 April 2020
Caption
The Airbnb Inc. application is displayed in the App Store on an Apple Inc. iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Friday, March 8, 2019. Airbnb agreed to buy HotelTonight, its biggest acquisition yet, in a move to increase hotel listings on the site ahead of an eventual initial public offering for the home-sharing startup. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Home-sharing leader Airbnb Inc. lined up $1-billion in debt, adding to last week’s same-size haul and boosting a financial cushion it can use to grow and pay bills as the global coronavirus pandemic crushes demand for travel and diminishes the prospect of an initial public offering.

Airbnb is raising cash by issuing first-lien debt, which has priority on the company’s assets in case of a default, and it comes from a group of more than 20 investors, including Silver Lake, the largest participant, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Other investors are BlackRock Inc., Eaton Vance Corp., Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc., said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal.

San Francisco-based Airbnb, which makes money from homeowners who rent residences to travelers, had been planning to go public some time this year, but the outbreak of Covid-19 has sent markets into a tailspin and made an IPO less likely. People around the world have put travel plans on hold as governments issue shelter-in-place edicts to stop the contagion, slowing sales growth and crimping profit at Airbnb. The additional funds could help the company weather the economic crisis and even make acquisitions without going public.

The list of participants includes Apollo Global Management Inc., Benefit Street Partners, Blackstone Group Inc., Glade Brook Capital Partners, Oaktree Capital and Owl Rock Capital, the people said.

The deal builds on last week’s investment of the same size from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, which is also participating in the new debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deal isn’t public. Representatives for the companies involved either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to requests.

The five-year loan priced at a spread of 7.5 percentage points over the benchmark London interbank offered rate and at a discount of 97.5 cents on the dollar, the people said. Terms tightened from a rate of 8 percentage points over Libor and a discount of 96 cents on the dollar, the person said. Investor demand for the deal exceeded $2.5 billion.

The new debt is senior to the company’s borrowing from Silver Lake and Sixth Street that it unveiled earlier this month, which is composed of second-lien debt and equity securities. The warrants valued the company at $18 billion, a fraction of its $31 billion peak. The new transaction doesn’t include warrants or other equity components, a person familiar with the deal said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government digs in its heels on not paying public sector wage increases

By Ray Mahlaka

Analysis

SA’s ‘emergency Budget’ in a Covid-19 crisis of lives and livelihoods

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19 has thrown global capitalism into crisis – can there be any escape?

Oscar Van Heerden
3 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business coalition expects SA’s economy to contract by up to 10% in 2020 due to Covid-19
Ray Mahlaka 12 hours ago
3 mins

"Each man believes on his experience" ~ Empedocles

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Billions and billions, but not a penny for me

Sasha Planting 6 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

We must act now to prevent food riots

Marius Oosthuizen
3 hours ago
5 mins

Coronavirus: Business Response

Businesses release protective equipment for medical staff to use

Karin Schimke
9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Moody’s should not be made the scapegoat for government’s failures

Jacques Jonker
3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Repo rate slashed by another 100 basis points to record low of 4.25%

Ed Stoddard
17 hours ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY

Covid-19 deepens the hole, but SA still has choices to help it climb out

Jakkie Cilliers for ISS TODAY
13 hours ago
5 mins