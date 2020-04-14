Newsdeck

U.S. coronavirus deaths set single-day record increase, fatalities total 25,700 -Reuters tally

By Reuters 14 April 2020

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,700 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day increase to date, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.

By Lisa Shumaker

 

The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, passed a second milestone on Tuesday with over 600,000 reported cases, three times more than any other country.

U.S. deaths rose by a record 2,082 on Tuesday with a few states yet to report. The previous record was 2,069 new deaths in a day set on April 10.

Health experts had forecast deaths would peak this week and last week but there had been hopes the worst was behind the United States when new deaths reported on Sunday and Monday were about 1,500 per day, far below last week’s running tally of roughly 2,000 deaths every 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally.

Through Monday, deaths have increased by about 7% per day on average compared with 14% last week and 30% many days in March, according to a Reuters tally. Cases through Monday are up an average of 5% per day compared with 7.8% last week and 30% per day in March.

Sweeping stay-at-home restrictions on 94% of the population to curb the spread of the illness have taken a painful toll on the economy.

The shutdown is costing the U.S. economy perhaps $25 billion a day in lost output, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Howard Goller)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

The new ‘Doctors Pact’ that could help flatten the Covid-19 curve 

By Ferial Haffajee

ZAPIRO

Daze of the week

Zapiro
2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Business Response

Businesses release protective equipment for medical staff to use

Karin Schimke
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Open Letter to Minister Angie Motshekga
GroundUp 4 hours ago
7 mins

"Each man believes on his experience" ~ Empedocles

GROUNDUP: LETTER

Covid-19: The Strandfontein Relocation Camp is a test of our morality as a city

GroundUp 5 hours ago
27 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business coalition expects SA’s economy to contract by up to 10% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY

Covid-19 deepens the hole, but SA still has choices to help it climb out

Jakkie Cilliers for ISS TODAY
7 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Repo rate slashed by another 100 basis points to record low of 4.25%

Ed Stoddard
11 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

For lockdown to succeed, security forces need to be reined in

Raymond Suttner
12 hours ago
7 mins