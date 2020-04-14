Minister of finance Tito Mboweni speaks to journalists at a media briefing prior to delivering his budget speech in parliament on 26 February 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South Africa will revise its budget as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on an economy already in recession, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.

“We will naturally revise our fiscal framework to take into account the effect of COVID-19,” Mboweni told journalists on a teleconference.

The National Treasury tabled the 2020 budget in parliament in February, forecasting that the budget deficit would hit an 18-year high in the 2020/21 fiscal year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Reuters Follow Save More