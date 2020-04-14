“We will naturally revise our fiscal framework to take into account the effect of COVID-19,” Mboweni told journalists on a teleconference.
The National Treasury tabled the 2020 budget in parliament in February, forecasting that the budget deficit would hit an 18-year high in the 2020/21 fiscal year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)
