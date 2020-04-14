Business Maverick

NEWSFLASH: Repo rate slashed by another 100 basis points in surprise move

By Ed Stoddard 14 April 2020
Caption
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut its repo rate by another 100 basis points, taking it to 4.25% - a record low

The Reserve Bank said in a statement on Tuesday 14 April that it had moved its May Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) forward to take the decision and would hold an online press conference later to explain its thinking.

The move comes as a surprise but is hardly shocking given the extended lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and the mounting toll it, and unfolding global events, are taking on South Africa’s economy.

It brings the prime lending rate for consumers to 7.25% and follows a 100 basis point cut at the Banks March MPC meeting. The cut means interest rates are at their lowest in South African history. The previous low was 5% in 2013.

The Reserve Bank is clearly concerned about the growth of bad loans and debt for households and companies that have lost income and revenue streams to the lockdown, compromising their ability to make timely repayments.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Covid-19 outbreak will have a major health and social impact, and forecasting domestic economic activity presents unprecedented uncertainty.

With that in mind, the Bank expects GDP in 2020 to contract by gut-wrenching 6.1% this year, compared to the -0.2% expected just three weeks ago. GDP is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2021 and by 2.7% in 2022.

Central banks around the world have been slashing rates in a bid to get more money circulating through economies undergoing unprecedented stress. BM

 

Gallery

