The 1 million masks, goggles, gloves, gowns and other protective gear for health workers, as well as ventilators for patients, will be flown on later in the day to 5 African countries – Djibouti, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and Tanzania.
“From those five hubs they will be dispatched in as many countries as possible,” WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. The supplies are enough to protect health workers while treating more than 30,000 patients across the continent, she added. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Your SIM card is a legitimate self-contained computer. It has a 30MHz CPU64kb of RAM and a tiny amount of storage space. It won't run the latest FIFA if that's what you're hoping.