Business Maverick

Cocoa Faces Slump as Virus Lessens Chocolate Demand

By Bloomberg 14 April 2020

Cocoa processing probably declined in the first quarter on falling chocolate demand from retail outlets shuttered across the globe because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to surveys conducted by Bloomberg.

In Europe, the biggest consuming region, grinding may fall 3% from a year earlier, according to the median estimate in a survey of seven analysts, brokers and processors. Estimates ranged from a drop of 1% to as much as 11%. North America faces a drop of 5.3%, the median of six projections for a decline of 3% to 7.5%.

Asian processing may slump 9%, according to four estimates. The region led expansion in grinding before the virus outbreak as companies set up facilities in countries including Malaysia to satisfy the growing demand for chocolate.

Cocoa prices have plunged by more than a fifth in just two months

Ivory Coast, the top bean producer, and Ghana, the second-biggest, imposed a premium of $400 a metric ton for a so-called living income differential for the 2020-21 cocoa crop, boosting costs for processors. Futures in New York have dropped 9.9% this year.

“Chocolate demand will fall as a direct result of rising prices and a sharp contraction in economic growth,” said Eric Bergman, a vice president at JSG Commodities in Norwalk, Connecticut. On top of the West African premium, “the pandemic is now accelerating the decline in consumption, as disposable income for luxury goods continues to decline,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund estimated on Tuesday that global gross domestic product will shrink 3% this year. During the peak of the Great Recession, global cocoa grindings fell 6.3% in 2008-09.

Global cocoa processing set to decline with world's economic woes

The impact of the economic slowdown will be stronger in the second quarter to reflect the “lost retail sales, no going for dessert, no wedding season of massive buffets laden with chocolate desserts, no airport duty free chocolate,” Judy Ganes, president of J. Ganes Consulting, said in an email.

The European Cocoa Association is scheduled to release first-quarter data on April 22. Figures from the U.S. National Confectioners Association are expected on April 16, the same day Barry Callebaut, the biggest bulk chocolate processor, reports quarterly chocolate sales.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scares Easter Bunny Away as Chocolate Sales Wilt

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Repo rate slashed by another 100 basis points to record low of 4.25%

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

UIF blow for unpaid SA Express staff

Ray Mahlaka
13 APR
3 mins

Business Maverick

IMF to provide debt relief to help 25 countries deal with pandemic

Reuters
20 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The good and the bad of a post-coronavirus global economic order
Sharon Wood 13 APR
6 mins

"Each man believes on his experience" ~ Empedocles

OPINIONISTA

Leading through a crisis: A personal note

Leila Fourie 14 APR
3 mins

Op-Ed

5G and debunking the claims of its danger to human health

Mladen Božanić and Saurabh Sinha
13 APR
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Book Review: Piketty’s survey of inequality has some salient lessons for South Africa

Ed Stoddard
13 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA’s Covid-19 crisis exposes massive cracks in society

Xolisa Phillip
14 APR
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Tourism may be one of the worst-hit sectors and bouncing back is not going to be easy

Kate Rivett-Carnac
13 APR
6 mins

OP-ED

The people should take power as Eskom staggers on

Naudé Malan
13 APR
6 mins