The question as to whether members of the public should be wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic has been hotly debated globally, with experts expressing divergent views. Countries and authorities have given conflicting advice, ranging from “avoid wearing masks for people who are well”, across the spectrum of “use cautiously”, to advocating widespread face mask use for the general population.
In South Africa, the messaging has until now been consistent with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation that the only people who need to wear masks, outside a healthcare setting, were people who were ill or those who were treating them.
A flurry of confusion arose when transport regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act required passengers using public transport to wear masks. A policy guideline was subsequently issued on 2 April by the Western Cape Department of Health, indicating that as the pandemic unfolds, the wider use of masks is indicated even for people who are not ill, especially if they move around in public. And finally, on 10 April the National Department of Health recommended the widespread use of cloth masks.
What are the issues under debate?
Arguments against mass mask use:
Similarly, there are also arguments for the universal use of face masks
Understanding Covid-19 and how masks might help stop the spread
Covid-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and from touching contaminated surfaces. Reducing transmission therefore revolves around preventing person-to-person spread by avoiding close contact (physical distancing), and using infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, including hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as face masks.
Droplets sprayed during coughing, sneezing or exhaling can be blocked by a face mask, to a greater or lesser degree dependent on the type of mask worn.
Face masks are critical in healthcare settings to protect healthcare workers from becoming infected when treating known and unknown cases. Knowing that PPE, including face masks, helps protect healthcare workers, it appears a logical next step to promote the wearing of masks in community settings to prevent transmission in the general population. But does it work at a population level?
Extrapolating from healthcare worker protection, the assumption is that “my mask protects me”, in other words, the wearer is protected from being infected by a positive case. Whereas it is in fact more likely that the greatest benefit, as a public health measure, is that “my mask protects you, your mask protects me”, in other words, the wearer is taking the precaution that they may be positive and ensuring that they do not spread it to others.
What does the science say?
Limited evidence is available about Covid-19 and public health prevention measures given that the epidemic is only 100 days old globally. We therefore use scientific evidence of similar viruses and illnesses such as influenza to guide us.
The evidence for “my mask protects me”:
The evidence for “my mask protects you, your mask protects me”:
In summary, there is low certainty evidence that using face masks may reduce the chance of infection and therefore community transmission.
Translating science into policy
When making policy recommendations to use or not use an intervention, decision-makers need to consider the trade-offs between benefits and harms presented by the scientific evidence, the certainty of the evidence, as well as factors such as values and preferences, resource implications, equity, acceptability, and feasibility.
Importantly, policy-makers need to focus on the desired outcome. In the case of Covid-19, if the goal is to “flatten the curve” as opposed to eradicating the virus, then partial protection afforded by face masks may be sufficient, despite low certainty evidence.
Applying the precautionary principle (a strategy for approaching issues of potential harm when extensive scientific knowledge on the matter is lacking), may be the route to follow particularly with such a serious illness as Covid-19 with no known treatment or vaccine, spreading in an immune naive population, with deaths rising steeply, and health systems under strain.
So, implementing mask-wearing could assist with “flattening the curve” when used in combination with other measures known to reduce transmission, isolation for individuals who are confirmed Covid-19 positive, quarantine for contacts of individuals who are confirmed positive, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and physical distancing.
Translating policy into practice
Applying the same precautionary principle relating to potential harms, face mask usage should be accompanied by strictly adhering to safe use guidelines. Such guidelines should encompass obtaining, donning (putting on), doffing (taking off), not touching your face or mask while wearing, cleaning, disinfecting and disposal of the mask.
In other words, “Mask+Message” must be the essence of any implementation campaign.
It would be imperative to ensure that the “golden rules” of infection prevention and control are emphasised alongside mask-wearing.
An important caveat is that face masks are critical in healthcare settings to protect healthcare workers from becoming infected. Given that the pandemic has led to a global shortage of PPE, including face masks and N95 respirators, these must be prioritised for healthcare workers. Homemade or cloth masks have therefore been suggested as a stop-gap in community settings in order to save medical face masks for use by healthcare workers.
Looking ahead
As we look ahead towards the end of lockdown, other measures to reduce transmission will be key. Widespread use of face masks may well be an important component of interventions to continue “flattening the curve” and mitigate the inevitable tsunami of Covid-19 cases. Masks may also serve as a symbol of hope, shared responsibility and collective action in the face of a life-altering pandemic.
Dr Kerrin Begg is a Public Health Medicine Specialist at Stellenbosch University.
