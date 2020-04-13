Law enforcement and protesters confront each other in Khayelitsha on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Lali

A conflict over land occupation and shack demolition during the lockdown has intensified.

First published by GroundUp

City of Cape Town law enforcement officers shot at land occupiers protesting against the demolition of their shacks in Empolweni, Khayelitsha, on Sunday.

About 60 protesters sang struggle songs as they were confronted by officials and there appeared to have been no provocation when the shooting started. A GroundUp reporter on the scene for several hours did not see anyone throw a stone or resort to any violence.

Conflict between the City and the land occupiers has escalated in recent days. On Thursday last week, dozens of shacks were demolished by City workers. On Saturday and Sunday, there was further conflict.

Housing activists say a moratorium on evictions has been declared during the national coronavirus lockdown, but the City argues that this does not apply to illegal land occupations and the shacks it demolished were not occupied.

The officers used rubber bullets to disperse the protesting crowd. But Bonga Zamisa, a Social Justice Coalition (SJC) activist, said, while he was collecting rubber bullets at the scene afterwards in order to lodge a complaint against the officials, he came across a live round.

Zamisa said: “I was shocked to find live ammunition because I thought the officials were using rubber bullets only.”

SJC head Axolile Notywala said the use of live ammunition on protesters “must be very worrying to everyone”.

Notywala added: “I also saw one of the law enforcement officers pulling out his handgun and quickly putting it back when he realised I was recording.”

But the City mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, denied live bullets were used (a photo of the round was sent to him).

“We don’t have weapons to fire such rounds. It was either a plant or discharged by the SAPS. Nobody would use live ammo except rioters; our officers are shot on quite frequently these days with live ammo.”

Smith said the round appeared to be ammunition for an R4 or R5 weapon used by the SAPS and the military — but not by Cape Town metro officers.

He added: “Our vehicles were damaged. Officers were very much attacked, never mind provoked. Public property was destroyed. Officers use force to stop destruction of public property.”

He sent GroundUp photos showing damaged law enforcement vehicles. All officials in the pictures were wearing masks but not name tags.

GroundUp saw members of the SJC and Khayelitsha Community Network ask officials to identify themselves, to produce a court order and to name the authorities who instructed them to demolish shacks. The officials pushed them aside and refused to answer.

Bahia Sterris, acting provincial manager for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), witnessed Sunday’s events while she was interviewing residents and community leaders.

“The residents were not violent and didn’t attack them. They were just singing and cheering. Law enforcement shot without warning into the crowd,” she said.

Sterris said officials were swearing as they chased the shack dwellers: “Law enforcement is out of hand. We had to run for our dear lives. Even the official who seemed to be in charge refused to identify himself to the SAHRC. It’s a criminal offence to refuse to assist or hinder the commission.”

The officials dispersed the protesters and dragged three of them to a waiting van on Baden Powell Drive. Seven rebuilt shacks were torn down, along with other structures shack dwellers were in the process of rebuilding.

Thandiwe Cebisa claimed she was injured by officials as they demolished her shack on Saturday. “When they told me to vacate my shack, I asked them where they expected me to go,” she said.

Cebisa said the officials tried to drag her out of her shack but she resisted. They then decided to bring it down while she was inside. “The roof hit me on my pelvis as it fell and now my pelvis aches,” she said.

Sterris visited and interviewed Cebisa at a community church on Sunday. “We are investigating human rights violations,” she said.

Chris Nissen, SAHRC commissioner, said his organisation was investigating the legality of Saturday’s arrest of community leaders.

The SAHRC has launched a probe into the demolition of the shacks, how long they had been in position and the legal processes followed before demolition. DM

Vincent Lali for GroundUp