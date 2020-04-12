Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford and author of The Butterfly Defect chats to us about the effects pandemics have on global co-operation, what technological advancements are being used and should be used when dealing with global emergencies and how COVID-19 will change our physical landscapes and impact the relationships younger generations have with elders.

He discusses how ultimately, times like these are a test of human character while reflecting on Cyril Ramaphosa’s admirable interventions in comparison with other countries; and he shares which developments he hopes to see in the future as a result of this pandemic. Plus, a special reading shared with Daily Maverick by Booker Prize winner, Arundhati Roy.

