Uber Eats has accelerated its push into grocery delivery and has joined forces with essential good providers to help deliver everyday products to South African households consistent with all hygiene measures and delivery restrictions laid out by the South African government.

Traditional supermarket delivery services have become overwhelmed in recent weeks by panic buying, forcing customers to schedule orders several weeks in advance. Uber is not competing with those services directly but instead aims to help South Africans remain at home by delivering a smaller range of essential items safely within an hour of ordering via the app.

What Eaters need to know:

Grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies (excluding scripts) and frozen meal options will be available for delivery with a minimum delivery fee of R25.

Hours will be limited to the operating hours of stores, between 9am – 5pm daily and Uber Eats will work around standard operating hours directed by the Government.

Expect deliveries within the hour by a delivery person using the Uber Eats application and relying on all health and safety guidelines shared by the Government. Delivery times might vary due to demand, please check the app for delivery times.

From fresh fruit juices and ready-made healthy meals to toiletries, household goods and vitamins, Eaters will get the items they need, with the option of no-contact delivery. Uber Eats encourages Eaters to check the app often as new staples and convenience products are being added daily from local partners and stores nearby.

“Partnering with essential service providers across South Africa, to help deliver everyday items via Uber Eats will allow people to stay at home and help flatten the curve of community spread. Safety is essential to Uber and it’s at the heart of everything we do – all deliveries requested through Uber Eats are contactless, meaning users can have deliveries left on their doorstep. We remain in close contact with the local public health authorities and stand ready to provide additional support as required,” Ailyssa Pretorius, Uber Eats General Manager.

The safety of the South African communities is a top priority for both Uber Eats and our partners, and we are determined to fight together against the spread of the epidemic. All deliveries placed via the Uber Eats application have the option of being contactless. To help limit the spread, Uber Eats recommend that customers avoid all contact and comply with the health guidelines shared by the Government.

How to do it?

Order essentials in two ways: On the app: Download the Uber Eats app to get started OR visit ubereats.com to get started. Sign in (or create an account) and set your delivery address. Choose the store you want to order from. Select your items and tap “Add to Cart”. Finalize your order and review your basket. We have made it easy for you to request no-contact delivery, meaning your delivery person will leave your order at the door. Simply select the delivery option “Leave at the door” at checkout. Add instructions if you want to tell the delivery person where to drop off your order (e.g. “Drop my order in the lobby”). When everything looks right, just tap place order–and that’s it. We are promoting contactless transactions and will only accept payment by credit or debit card. Follow your order in the app. First, you’ll see the grocery or convenience store accept and start prepping. Then, when the order’s almost ready, a delivery person will go to the store to pick it up. Next, they’ll drive to you. You’ll be able to see their name and photo and track progress on the map. You also have the option to tip your delivery person who is working hard to get your items to you. Avoid contact when retrieving your order.

Pretorius concludes, “Thank you to the healthcare workers who are saving lives and to all essential service workers helping us with our daily needs. Thank you to the drivers, delivery people and stores who are supporting them. And thank you to all South Africans who are doing their part by staying home. We are in this together.” DM

Interested businesses who want to join the Uber Eats marketplace or who want to support or increase their existing delivery capacity via Uber, please use this link.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats allows people to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal at the touch of a button, and have it delivered reliably and quickly. Since launching the Eats app three and a half years ago, the business has leveraged Uber’s technology and logistics expertise to serve 6000+ cities globally, all while keeping average delivery time under 30 minutes. In SSA Uber Eats is currently in over ten cities across South Africa (Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, Polokwane and Soweto) and in one city in Kenya (Nairobi).

