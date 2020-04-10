Coronavirus: Newsflash

Everyone should wear a face mask – SA Health Minister

By Staff Reporter 10 April 2020

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 21: Residents of diepsloot wearing protective masks while groups of volunteers from the #OperationCovid19 civil society initiative hand out soap and flyers to residents of the densely populated Diepsloot township in Johannesburg amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, on March 21, 2020. Volunteers distributed soap bars and informative leaflets to the resident in a move aimed to bolster awareness of the risk of poor hygiene. It is reported that Operation SA, The Covid-19 Action Group, Laudium Disaster Management and partners aim to distribute one-million bars of soap to deserving communities over the next two weeks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

SA Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has just announced that all should wear cloth masks which can easily be home made with a few layers of fabric. He has cautioned that medical masks should be saved for health workers. This is an excerpt from the announcement, made today.

“Wearing masks is important. We want to recommend widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people can use cloth masks, just make sure there’s a three layer kind of thing.” Dr Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister.

All you need to know about masks

Wearing a mask when in public places, especially crowded places, can help slow the spread Covid-19. Even when wearing a mask, hand-washing and social distancing remain the most important interventions to reduce the spread of Covid-19. 

Cloth masks are easy and not expensive to make, reusable and help reduce the transmission of Covid-19 by acting like a shield to contain the respiratory droplets through which the virus spreads. 

The purpose of the masks is to reduce droplets that come out of the mouth or nose during speaking, coughing and sneezing.

Avoid touching the mask or your face while you’re out and when you get home, wash the mask with soap and water immediately WITHOUT USING CHEMICALS and wash your hands again.

After washing, the mask should then be ironed or left out in the sun to dry.

You should not share your mask with anybody else, and it is preferable if every person has two masks so they can be interchanged during washes.

Remember not to handle the inside layer of the mask when taking it off or putting it on. 

The public should not wear medical masks – these are reserved as personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers who are on the frontline of our battle against Covid-19.

See full announcement here: Everyone should wear a face mask – SA Corona Virus Online Portal  DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen #Lockdown

Who is blocking emergency relief for the poorest households?

By Mark Heywood

Days of Coronavirus

Unlocked: Poems for Critical Times (Part Four)

Ingrid de Kok
23 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Lessons of Aids for Covid-19: Don’t sacrifice science to expediency

Robin Gorna
23 hours ago
7 mins

Pandemic Journal

Lockdown in the kasi: A matter of interpretation

Mark Gevisser
22 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: FRIDAY ACTIVIST

Sizani Ngubane: A champion for rural women’s rights
Zukiswa Pikoli 22 hours ago
6 mins

Tigers cannot purr.

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #20

Health minister encourages volunteering as hospitals, labs expand and streamline capacity

Christi Nortier 23 hours ago
4 mins

COVID-19 RELIEF

Fear and frustration mounting as Eastern Cape communities await food parcels 

Estelle Ellis
23 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA universities are failing to meet the challenges of teaching during the Covid-19 lockdown

Jacob Cloete
22 hours ago
6 mins

Coronavirus Zimbabwe Op-ed

Covid-19 and the suppression of freedom of expression (Part Two)

Thandekile Moyo
23 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19 and South African universities: A raft of problems to ponder

Gaopalelwe Mathiba
22 hours ago
6 mins