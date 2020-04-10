JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 21: Residents of diepsloot wearing protective masks while groups of volunteers from the #OperationCovid19 civil society initiative hand out soap and flyers to residents of the densely populated Diepsloot township in Johannesburg amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, on March 21, 2020. Volunteers distributed soap bars and informative leaflets to the resident in a move aimed to bolster awareness of the risk of poor hygiene. It is reported that Operation SA, The Covid-19 Action Group, Laudium Disaster Management and partners aim to distribute one-million bars of soap to deserving communities over the next two weeks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

SA Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has just announced that all should wear cloth masks which can easily be home made with a few layers of fabric. He has cautioned that medical masks should be saved for health workers. This is an excerpt from the announcement, made today.

“Wearing masks is important. We want to recommend widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people can use cloth masks, just make sure there’s a three layer kind of thing.” Dr Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister.

All you need to know about masks

Wearing a mask when in public places, especially crowded places, can help slow the spread Covid-19. Even when wearing a mask, hand-washing and social distancing remain the most important interventions to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Cloth masks are easy and not expensive to make, reusable and help reduce the transmission of Covid-19 by acting like a shield to contain the respiratory droplets through which the virus spreads.

The purpose of the masks is to reduce droplets that come out of the mouth or nose during speaking, coughing and sneezing.

Avoid touching the mask or your face while you’re out and when you get home, wash the mask with soap and water immediately WITHOUT USING CHEMICALS and wash your hands again.

After washing, the mask should then be ironed or left out in the sun to dry.

You should not share your mask with anybody else, and it is preferable if every person has two masks so they can be interchanged during washes.

Remember not to handle the inside layer of the mask when taking it off or putting it on.

The public should not wear medical masks – these are reserved as personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers who are on the frontline of our battle against Covid-19.

See full announcement here: Everyone should wear a face mask – SA Corona Virus Online Portal DM

Staff Reporter Follow Save More