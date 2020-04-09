Business Maverick

World Bank Sees Sub-Saharan Africa’s First Recession in 25 Years

By Bloomberg 9 April 2020
Caption
South Africa alone loses at least $5.9-billion every year from trade-related illicit outflows, says the writer.

Sub-Saharan Africa will post its first recession in 25 years as the coronavirus pandemic brings economies to a halt and disrupts global trade, the World Bank said.

Gross domestic product in Sub-Saharan Africa will probably contract 2.1%-5.1% in 2020, the Washington-based lender said in an emailed copy of its Africa Pulse report on Thursday. Growth was 2.4% in 2019.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is testing the limits of societies and economies across the world, and African countries are likely to be hit particularly hard,” Hafez Ghanem, World Bank Vice President for Africa, said in a statement accompanying the report.

The growth downgrade is based on risks including a sharp decline in output in key trading partners, such as China and the euro area, falling commodity prices, reduced tourism, and measures taken to contain the virus, the World Bank said. It estimates the virus outbreak will cost Sub-Saharan Africa between $37 billion and $79 billion in output losses due to disruption to trade and value chains, reduced foreign investment and aid.

The pandemic is also hitting the region’s three biggest economies — Nigeria, South Africa and Angola — at a time when growth was already weak and oil prices and other commodities have declined, the World Bank said.

“We are rallying all possible resources to help countries meet people’s immediate health and survival needs while also safeguarding livelihoods and jobs in the longer term — including calling for a standstill on official bilateral debt service payments,” Ghanem said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

SA mining industry, government and unions ‘agree to sector reboot from 16 April’

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK: Coronavirus Analysis

Reasons to be cheerful (Part One)

Tim Cohen
9 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19: The private sector steps up

Dambisa Moyo
9 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shopping malls face more gloom post-Covid-19 and lockdown
Ray Mahlaka 9 hours ago
6 mins

A crevasse is in ice and a crevice is in rock. Now you know.

OPINIONISTA

Independent power generation constraints must be removed to get SA running again

Chris Haw 9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa must get growth going, or face economic disaster

Luke Jordan
7 hours ago
7 mins

AMABHUNGANE

#EarthCrimes – The dirty white elephant, Part Three: Limpopo, The Weakest Link

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Summer comes to business-government relations

Sasha Planting
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Crypto arbitrage on the rise, since this is where Bitcoin profits lie

Ruan Jooste
07 APR
4 mins

ANALYSIS

It’s all about the economy, Covid-19 lockdown or not

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
6 mins