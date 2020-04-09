Newsdeck

Murder during lockdown: Teen girl slain, allegedly raped

By Bheki C. Simelane 9 April 2020

A man has been arrested after a teenager was allegedly raped and murdered in Dobsonville, Soweto. (Photo: Daily Maverick)

A family is reeling after their young niece and cousin was found murdered after being reported missing.

A Dobsonville, Soweto, family is devastated following the brutal murder and alleged rape of their 14-year-old cousin and niece. 

Siphiwe Sibeko, a Grade 9 Aurora Girls pupil was reported missing by family members in the early hours of Saturday 4 April. Her body was found on Monday 6 April in Snake Park near Dobsonville.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said, “Intelligence-driven information led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who is suspected to be one of the killers of a 14-year-old girl from Soweto. The teen was reported missing and later found killed in Snake Park, Dobsonville on 6 April.”

Siphiwe, described by her aunt Bongekile Phakathi as sweet, respectful and bright, went missing after she failed to return from a nearby shop where she had gone to buy eggs. 

Phakathi said after she returned from reporting at the police station with her daughters in the early hours of Saturday morning, her daughters told her they would not be able to sleep knowing their cousin was somewhere out there, probably unsafe. 

“They suggested we all post the news of her missing on our social media platforms. A short while later one of my daughters said someone had alerted her to an announcement in Jozi News of a woman who was found dead.”  

In a media statement issued by the police ministry on Sunday 5 April, Police Minister Bheki Cele acknowledged a spike in gender-based violence and said this was concerning. 

Gender-based violence activist Vanessa Govender said South Africa was experiencing stress and trauma on an unprecedented level. 

“ [There is] financial uncertainty, and add to the mix an already fractured and fragile environment for women and children living with their abusers, and it’s a sure recipe for a spike in domestic violence,” said Govender.

“I think we can expect very many of the cases unreported. Under lockdown, there is no escape for victims. Will they remain at the home with the abuser after reporting them? That will probably be the case, so reporting the perpetrator isn’t even an option.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen #Lockdown

Who is blocking emergency relief for the poorest households?

By Mark Heywood

CORONAVIRUS: ANALYSIS

The most difficult decision: How should SA decide when to end lockdown?

Rebecca Davis
2 hours ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

‘No more secrecy,’ says Creecy, ordering disclosure of climate gas records from SA’s Big Polluters

Tony Carnie
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

SCIENCE

Land before Time: A rare glimpse into the life cycle of the ‘impala’ of dinosaurs
Shaun Smillie 10 hours ago
3 mins

"You can't wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club." ~ Jack London

CORONAVIRUS: SPORT

Comrades Marathon unlikely to take place on 14 June

Craig Ray 2 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

You’re not excused

Zapiro
2 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS

De Lille vs Cape Town revisited: Political schisms over land and personalities resurface in lockdown crisis 

Suné Payne
2 hours ago
12 mins

UPDATED

SA mining industry, government and unions ‘agree to sector reboot from 16 April’

Ed Stoddard
22 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Independent power generation constraints must be removed to get SA running again

Chris Haw
21 hours ago
4 mins