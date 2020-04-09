CORONAVIRUS

Lockdown: 22 Gauteng schools vandalised, robbed or torched 

By Ayanda Mthethwa 9 April 2020
Caption
Illustrative Image: Adam Wilson/Unsplash

A rash of vandalism has seen Gauteng schools running the gauntlet of thugs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A total of 22 schools in Gauteng have been attacked so far during the national Covid-19 lockdown, with four torched in Soshanguve, Pretoria, in what the education department has described as being “suspected premeditated arson”. 

Items such as computers, printers, heaters and school nutrition groceries were stolen. In another instance, 250 school chairs were stolen from a school in Vanderbijlpark. 

Most of the crimes are concentrated in the Vaal region, which accounts for seven of the 22 schools that have been trashed.

“It must be noted that such incidents are normally experienced during school recess, as by nature schools are often soft targets,” said the Gauteng Department of Education in a statement. 

The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB), said because of resource challenges, some schools have not implemented school safety committees, which leaves them susceptible to such crimes. 

“We are battling with making sure that the safety committees countrywide are working and these are supposed to be the backbone of safety in our schools. Though we have been encouraging our township schools to raise funds to support these structures, poorer communities are struggling to do so,” said General Secretary of NASGB, Matakanye Matakanye. 

The department has opened criminal cases for all the incidents and the police have arrested two suspects after one school in Sebokeng was broken into twice, seven days apart. 

In KwaZulu-Natal, Bambazi High School in Bergville was also set alight on 8 April 2020, according to a video shared by the spokesperson for the national Department of Education, Elijah Mhlanga. 

In Gauteng, the education department said they have not calculated the cost of the damage suffered as a result of these crimes, but “it must be emphasised that this will have a huge impact and affect the proper functioning of schools”. 

Matakanye said they will continue sending out a strong message through members to find ways to strengthen school safety. 

“We are asking every citizen in the country to remember that school premises are where the economy, social life, humanity and relationships are built so they must be respected. Let us not attack schools during this war,” said SADTU’s general secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 

Maluleke emphasised that communities need to play an active role during this time to ensure that when schools reopen, learners still have structures to go back to. 

Daily Maverick asked the Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona for more details about the incidents, but no response had been forthcoming. DM 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

SA mining industry, government and unions ‘agree to sector reboot from 16 April’

By Ed Stoddard

CORONAVIRUS

Epicentre Gauteng: Prepare for the worst – Makhura

Greg Nicolson
9 mins ago
4 mins

Coronavirus

NHLS claims it can do 15,000 Covid-19 tests a day

Marcus Low for Spotlight
1 hour ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 14

Surviving the Coronavirus shutdown: seven days to go (or more)
Young Maverick Writers 3 hours ago
8 mins

Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.

Coronavirus: Op-Ed

What do South Africa’s Covid-19 numbers mean?

Marcus Low and Nathan Geffen 5 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-Ed

Unequal: The impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the poor 

Trenton Elsley
6 hours ago
7 mins

Op-Ed

Coronavirus: The Scramble to come back home

Anonymous
23 mins ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Lockdown tips and handy online resources

Delle Jacobson
17 hours ago
6 mins

Coronavirus

Confusion at airports left international travellers stranded

Chanel Retief
2 hours ago
7 mins