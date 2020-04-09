SAITAMA, JAPAN - MAY 01: Moss phlox flowers are seen in full bloom in Hitsujiyama Park on May 1,2008 in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Over 400,000 pink, white and purple "Moss Phlox" bloom in approximately 16,500 square meters. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)
While the world is in lockdown, here is an incomplete yet beautiful gallery of landscape images from the Getty archive.
MALAGA, SPAIN – APRIL 01: Tourists walk along the ‘El Caminito del Rey’ (King’s Little Path) footpath on April 1, 2015 in Malaga, Spain. ‘El Caminito del Rey’, which was built in 1905 and winds through the Gaitanes Gorge, reopened last weekend after a safer footpath was installed above the original. The path, known as the most dangerous footpath in the world, was closed after two fatal accidents in 1999 and 2000. The restoration started in 2011 and reportedly cost 5.5 million euros. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, UT – AUGUST 12: Hoodoos, including Thor’s Hammer (L) and the Three Sisters (R), are viewed from the Navajo Loop Trail on August 12, 2016 in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
DUNHUANG , CHINA – APRIL 23: Tourists rides on camels, walking on the desert on April 23, 2019 in Dunhuang, China. The Mingsha Shan desert (Mount Mingsha) is a part of the ancient silk road. Serving as an important platform for cultural exchange and economic cooperation among countries along the Belt and Road, Dunhuang City, which was a major stop on the ancient Silk Road. The 2nd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit will be held in Beijing from April 25th to 27th, 2019. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
CHAPEL EN LE FRITH, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 26: The rising sun burns off morning mist surrounding Mam Tor in the Hope Valley, in the Peak District on September 26, 2017 in Chapel en le Frith, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
GREECE: A view of the Varlaam Monastery at Meteora on May 9, 2008 in Athens, Greece. Monks and hermits have found refuge for over 1,000 years at the gigantic rock formations in central Greece, which still puzzle scientists as to how they came to be formed and are visited today by thousands of tourists. The Holy Meteora have been maintained and protected as a monument of humanity by UNESCO. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
QINGYUAN, CHINA – JUNE 28: Aerial view of tourists visiting a glass bridge featuring a circular observation deck along a cliff at the Gulongxia scenic spot on June 28, 2018 in Qingyuan, Guangdong Province of China. The circular glass observation deck with a diameter of 16.8 metres suspended at the end of the bridge and jutted out 72 meters from the cliff edge, which enables tourists to enjoy the views of the valley and waterfalls. (Photo by VCG/Getty Images)
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY – MAY 07: Picture shows the tourist platform and building on top of Germany’s highest mountain Zugspitze on May 7, 2018 near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)
SHIROISHI, JAPAN – JANUARY 19: Tourists pose for photographs in heavy snow next to strangely shaped, snow covered trees, nicknamed “snow monsters” on January 19, 2019 on Mount Zao near Shiroishi, Japan. Mount Zao, a 1,841 high volcano straddling Yamagata and Miyagi Prefectures, is one of the few places in Japan where the phenomenon of “snow monsters” can be seen. Strong winds over the nearby lake fling water droplets which freeze against the trees and their branches until near-horizontal icicles begin to form. Falling snow settles on the ice formations and the end result is a strange figure of a tree. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
YAMANOUCHI, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 08: Macaque monkeys bathe in a hot spring at the Jigokudani Yaen-koen wild Macaque monkey park on February 8, 2019 in Yamanouchi, Japan. The wild Japanese macaques are known as snow monkeys, according to the park’s official website. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
BRIXEN IM THALE, AUSTRIA – JANUARY 23: General outside view of the Alpeniglu hotel at Hochbrixen is taken during dusk on January 23, 2011 in Brixen im Thale, Austria. The hotel is built completely of snow and ice, consisting of bar, restaurant, wedding chapel and sleeping accommodations. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images) A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection.
