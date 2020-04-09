The charity group — citing the report published by the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research — called on world leaders to agree to a “Economic Rescue Package for All” ahead of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s virtual spring meetings next week.
The recommendations include:
- Giving cash grants to people for survival and subsidies to workers
- Bailing out small businesses unable to cope with the crisis, and big ones conditional on steps to protect the interests of workers, farmers and taxpayers
- Suspending developing-nation debt for a year and canceling it where needed
- The IMF issuing $1 trillion of new reserve assets called special drawing rights (SDRs)
- Increasing immediate aid
- Taxing extraordinary profits, the wealthiest people, speculative financial products and activities that hurt the environment