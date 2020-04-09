Business Maverick

Half a Billion People at Risk of Poverty From Virus Fallout

By Bloomberg 9 April 2020
Caption
TOPSHOT - An employee of the Tunisian Social Solidarity Union (UTSS) prepares food packages for the elderly and low-income families in Tunis during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on April 8, 2020. Photographer: Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images

The economic hit from coronavirus threatens to put more than half a billion people into poverty unless countries take action to cushion the blow, according to a report from the charity group, Oxfam.

“Under the most serious scenario of a 20% contraction in income, the number of people living in poverty could increase by between 434 million and 611 million,” said the report, which is based on an analysis by researchers at King’s College London and the Australian National University.

The charity group — citing the report published by the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research — called on world leaders to agree to a “Economic Rescue Package for All” ahead of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s virtual spring meetings next week.

The recommendations include:

  • Giving cash grants to people for survival and subsidies to workers
  • Bailing out small businesses unable to cope with the crisis, and big ones conditional on steps to protect the interests of workers, farmers and taxpayers
  • Suspending developing-nation debt for a year and canceling it where needed
  • The IMF issuing $1 trillion of new reserve assets called special drawing rights (SDRs)
  • Increasing immediate aid
  • Taxing extraordinary profits, the wealthiest people, speculative financial products and activities that hurt the environment
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

SA mining industry, government and unions ‘agree to sector reboot from 16 April’

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK: Coronavirus Analysis

Reasons to be cheerful (Part One)

Tim Cohen
10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19: The private sector steps up

Dambisa Moyo
9 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shopping malls face more gloom post-Covid-19 and lockdown
Ray Mahlaka 10 hours ago
6 mins

A crevasse is in ice and a crevice is in rock. Now you know.

OPINIONISTA

Independent power generation constraints must be removed to get SA running again

Chris Haw 9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa must get growth going, or face economic disaster

Luke Jordan
8 hours ago
7 mins

AMABHUNGANE

#EarthCrimes – The dirty white elephant, Part Three: Limpopo, The Weakest Link

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Summer comes to business-government relations

Sasha Planting
10 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Crypto arbitrage on the rise, since this is where Bitcoin profits lie

Ruan Jooste
07 APR
4 mins

ANALYSIS

It’s all about the economy, Covid-19 lockdown or not

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
6 mins