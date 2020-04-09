Business Maverick

Goldman Says Virus May Create $75 Billion Funding Hole in Africa

By Bloomberg 9 April 2020
'We also contribute to the economy,' says Lusanda Mantswana, who sells fruit at Chesterville taxi rank in central Durban. Photo: Nomfundo Xolo

The funding needs of governments in sub-Saharan Africa could rise by $75 billion as the coronavirus pandemic hammers their economies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs economists Dylan Smith and Andrew Matheny said in a note this week  “Possibly the most severe impact of the crisis will be on already stretched fiscal balances,”

“Budget deficits would likely rise from an average of around 3.5% to high single digits, even before any loosening to soften the economic effects of the corona-crisis.”

If measures such as tax cuts that some governments, including Kenya’s, have already announced are included, the funding gap might end up being higher, they said.

A combination of lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus and lower revenues from exports and tourism will be severe enough to trigger the region’s first full-year recession since 1991, according to Goldman.

Angola and Zambia may be among the hardest-hit countries, with their economies shrinking by as much as 9% in 2020, the bank estimates. South Africa’s output will probably decrease by 6% and Nigeria’s by 4%, while Ghana, Mozambique and Senegal will also contract if the shutdowns end up being “heavy,” according to the analysis.

The fiscal shortfall could squeeze the ability of some governments to continue servicing their debts. Zambia has already asked international banks for proposals on re-profiling its liabilities, while many others have Eurobonds trading at what are considered distressed levels.

Next Africa: Virus Exposes Distressed Debt Across Africa

One saving grace, according to Goldman, is that few African sovereigns have many foreign bonds maturing this year.

Still, “the choice between staying current on commercial interest payments and freeing up all possible resources for the corona-crisis response is not an easy one,” said Smith and Matheny. “Entering default may distract from the crisis response, and could leave a legacy of legal challenges. The strategic advantage of staying current on interest payments seems to us to be strong for most countries.”

Any debt relief is most likely to come on bilateral and multilateral loans, they said.

