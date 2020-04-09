GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Health minister calls for volunteers

By Tania Broughton for GroundUp 9 April 2020

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize ( Photo: Chester Makana/Mukurukuru Media)

NGOs and retired medical professionals especially needed.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and retired medical professionals to assist in the fight against the Covoid-19 pandemic.

In new regulations, gazetted late on Wednesday, he says additional health personnel, including those with special skills, should be recruited in strategic areas.

The recruitment process must be shortened by advertising a post and effecting appointments within a week, on condition that an appointment may be set aside depending on suitability checks.

The regulations state that all health authorities must identify needs and health professionals must be available for deployment where they are needed.

Retired doctors and nurses, community service personnel, expanded public works workers, community based organisations, and NGOs may be requested to fill in positions on a temporary basis.

The regulations state that all authorities should engage with NGOs and retired people and they must consider assisting.

He urged all stakeholders, sector departments, NGOs and members of the public to support any effort to combat the virus. DM

