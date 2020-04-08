Newsdeck

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief as Google bans desktop app

By Reuters 8 April 2020
Caption
epa08336371 (ILLUSTRATION) - The icon of the videoconferencing app Zoom is displayed on an iphone in Oestrich-Winkel, Germany, 01 April 2020. Zoom, a free conference calling app, that has reportedly seen a rise in users during the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. According to media reports, given a recent unforeseen surge in both volume and sensitivity of data passing through its network, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has sent a letter to the startup asking it to provide details of the steps taken to protect users' privacy and security. EPA-EFE/MATTIA SEDDA

April 8 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash, including a move by Alphabet Inc's Google to ban the desktop version of Zoom from corporate laptops.

By Supantha Mukherjee, Akanksha Rana and Stephen Nellis

At about the same time, officials at California’s Berkeley High School said they suspended the use of Zoom after a “naked adult male using racial slurs” intruded on what the school said was a password-protected meeting, according to a letter to parents seen by Reuters.

A school district spokeswoman said it was possible that a password had been shared, allowing the intrusion, but that the entire Berkeley school district was pausing for at least “a few days” Zoom to consider how to use and train for videoconferencing.

Coronavirus lockdowns led to surging use of Zoom this year, but in recent weeks concerns rose about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic through China and “zoombombing,” where uninvited guests crashed meetings.

Zoom shares were up 3.8% in late trade on Wednesday. They had crashed by a third in the past 10 days.

Zoom attracted users with its ease of use, as well as free offering. Many schools around the world also started using it for online classes.

In a series of tweets https://twitter.com/alexstamos/status/1245197038083428352a in late March, Stamos called on Zoom to be more transparent and roll out a 30-day security plan. That led to a call from the platform’s founder and chief executive officer, Eric Yuan, asking him to weigh in as an outside consultant.

“Zoom has some important work to do in core application security, cryptographic design and infrastructure security, and I’m looking forward to working with Zoom’s engineering teams on those projects,” Stamos, now an adjunct professor at Stanford University, wrote in a blog post https://medium.com/@alexstamos/working-on-security-and-safety-with-zoom-2f61f197cb34 on Wednesday.

Taiwan and Germany have put restrictions on its use, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX has banned the app over security concerns. The company has also been slapped with a class-action lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Google, which has a competing product, said it was taking Zoom off workers’ computers because of security concerns. A Google spokesman said that employees could still use the mobile and browser-based versions of Zoom.

“It would be in Zoom’s best interests to conduct a full scale investigation into the security lapses and provide a report of whether or not the lapses led to an actual compromise,” said Theresa Payton, a former White House Chief Information Officer and currently CEO of Fortalice Solutions.

To address the concerns, Zoom has embarked on a 90-day plan https://blog.zoom.us/wordpress/2020/04/08/update-on-zoom-90-day-plan-to-bolster-key-privacy-and-security-initiatives and has formed a CISO Council, which includes chief information security officers of HSBC, NTT Data, Procore and Ellie Mae, to discuss about privacy, security and technology issues.

It has also set up a board to advise CEO Yuan on privacy issues. The initial members include executives from VMware , Netflix, Uber and Electronic Arts .

“I would think, however, that whatever issues Mr Stamos and advisory board identify will take more than 90 days to fix, revise, or change in the network,” said Summit Insights Group analyst Jonathan Kees.

Zoom, which competes with Microsoft’s Teams and Cisco’s Webex, has seen daily users jump to 200 million from 10 million and the stock surged to a record high in March.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting to Raphael Satter in Washington; Editing by Peter Henderson and Marguerita Choy)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE

#EarthCrimes – Limpopo’s dirty white elephant: The dodgy designation

By Sam Sole for amaBhungane

OPINIONISTA

South Africa must get growth going, or face economic disaster

Luke Jordan
10 mins ago
7 mins

Coronavirus & Psychotherapy

Discovery dithers about cover for telephonic and virtual consultations

Shani Reddy
22 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

ANALYSIS

It’s all about the economy, Covid-19 lockdown or not
Marianne Merten 7 mins ago
6 mins

"Everything is becoming, nothing is" ~ Plato

Coronavirus

How the rural healthcare workers are preparing for the pandemic

Alicestine October for Spotlight 24 mins ago
7 mins

Coronavirus #Lockdown 

Tshwane waste pickers ‘face starvation’ as court dismisses their plea for lockdown exemption 

Estelle Ellis
35 mins ago
5 mins

Coronavirus Zimbabwe Op-Ed

Fighting dual infections of Covid-19 and corruption (Part One)

Thandekile Moyo
41 mins ago
6 mins

Coronavirus #Lockdown

UK and US nationals stranded in SA are set to go home 

Peter Fabricius
51 mins ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS & RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS

Worshippers gather online for prayer and fellowship

Sandisiwe Shoba
58 mins ago
4 mins