COVID-19

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation

By Reuters 8 April 2020

A smart phone screen shows the logo of WhatsApp application in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits on Tuesday, restricting users to sharing forwarded content one chat at a time after a jump in messages touting bogus medical advice since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic, which has killed more than 70,000 people worldwide, has been accompanied by what the World Health Organization (WHO) has called an “infodemic” of misinformation, prompting governments and other authorities to urge social media companies to do more to combat the problem.

WhatsApp, which has more than 2 billion users worldwide, said in a blog post it made the change after observing a “significant increase” in the number of forwards since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation,” the statement said.

A WhatsApp spokesman said the new limit was in place indefinitely.

The service has been imposing gradual curbs on message forwarding since 2018, after viral rumors on its platform triggered a wave of mass beatings and deaths in India.

Since last year, users have been able to forward a message to only five individuals or groups at once, down from an earlier limit of 20. The app also labeled any messages that had been forwarded more than five times.

Facebook and Twitter have responded to the deluge of inaccurate medical information posted in recent months by barring users from posting misleading information about the coronavirus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments.

But direct content moderation is not possible on WhatsApp, where chats are protected by end-to-end encryption blocking even the app itself from viewing content shared by users.

That allows groups of hundreds of people to exchange texts, photos and videos, with no way to monitor the messages’ origin or full reach.

WhatsApp said in its blog post that the previous limits set on forwards led to a 25% decrease in such messages.

The app also encourages people to flag suspicious content to fact checking organizations and has enabled the WHO and national health authorities to share reliable information about the new coronavirus on the service using automated accounts. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Trainspotter

Hey Stellaaaa: Brunch-based politics and the incoming karma

By Richard Poplak

AMABHUNGANE

#EarthCrimes – Limpopo’s dirty white elephant: The dodgy designation

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Some lawyers think they are above the law when it comes to lockdown

Pierre De Vos
10 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

#LOCKDOWN ANALYSIS

Lockdown regulations, a case of state power by ministerial directive
Marianne Merten 10 hours ago
7 mins

Shingo, Japan is believed by its residents to be the final resting place of Jesus Christ. They believe his brother Isukiri died in his stead.

OP-ED

Tracing contacts by limiting privacy in the Covid-19 world: Constitutional or unlawful?

Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay 11 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Reality Bites

Zapiro
13 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

So much time to think, so much to think about

Oscar Van Heerden
10 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Africa can transform itself in 10 years, says former Ethiopian leader

Emily van der Merwe
11 hours ago
4 mins

The Frontline #3

Stavros Nicolaou: South Africa’s Mr Ventilator

Ferial Haffajee
11 hours ago
6 mins