Newsdeck

Soccer gaming tournament to be televised by beIN Sports

By Reuters 8 April 2020
Caption
Attendees play Disney and Square Enix's Kingdom of Hearts III during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 June 2018. The E3 expo introduces new games and gaming devices and is an anticipated annual event among gaming enthusiasts and marketers. The event runs from 12 to 14 June. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

April 8 (Reuters) - A month-long online soccer gaming tournament organised by French champions Paris St Germain will be televised around the world to entertain fans stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, broadcaster beIN Media Group said.

The competition, which starts on Wednesday, will take place every week and PSG players Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa are among those who will compete, along with professional gamer Lucas ‘DaXe’ Cuillerier.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of beIN Media Group is also the PSG President, and the competition will be televised in the United States, France, Asia-Pacific, and 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

“With the coronavirus pandemic meaning that live physical sport is temporarily on hold in most countries, we anticipate strong viewing figures from gaming competitions like this one,” Florent Houzot, beIN’s France Programs and On-Air Director, said.

The group said in a statement that the online competition received 1,400 applications from 66 different countries within 12 hours of its launch on Friday.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Trainspotter

Hey Stellaaaa: Brunch-based politics and the incoming karma

By Richard Poplak

AMABHUNGANE

#EarthCrimes – Limpopo’s dirty white elephant: The dodgy designation

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
4 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Some lawyers think they are above the law when it comes to lockdown

Pierre De Vos
4 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

#LOCKDOWN ANALYSIS

Lockdown regulations, a case of state power by ministerial directive
Marianne Merten 4 hours ago
7 mins

Shingo, Japan is believed by its residents to be the final resting place of Jesus Christ. They believe his brother Isukiri died in his stead.

OP-ED

Tracing contacts by limiting privacy in the Covid-19 world: Constitutional or unlawful?

Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay 5 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Reality Bites

Zapiro
7 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

So much time to think, so much to think about

Oscar Van Heerden
4 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Africa can transform itself in 10 years, says former Ethiopian leader

Emily van der Merwe
5 hours ago
4 mins

The Frontline #3

Stavros Nicolaou: South Africa’s Mr Ventilator

Ferial Haffajee
5 hours ago
6 mins