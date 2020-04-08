He has run a successful publishing company, has a Masters degree in creative writing, a law degree, an MBA and has written two novels. But that’s just one piece of John Dobson’s story. In another part of his life he coached UCT to the Varsity Cup title, won a Vodacom Cup and Currie Cup as head coach of Western Province and guided WP’s U-21s to two national titles. He had playing stints in Italy and Portugal and is currently head coach of the Stormers in Super Rugby. His mother still asks when he is going to get a ‘real job’, but Dobson is a self-confessed ‘rugby romantic’ whose deep passion for the game was moulded by a family steeped in rugby. He sees coaching as not only teaching young players how to become better at their jobs and to win matches and titles, but also how to become better human beings.