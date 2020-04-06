John Mohlape sells sanitiser along the busy R37 road in Chuenespoort, Limpopo before the country went into Covid-19 lockdown on 26 March. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba)

What’s happening in South Africa’s remote regions during the lockdown?

People in Limpopo’s rural areas have generally stayed home in line with the regulations of the lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, the daily struggle for clean drinking water, looking after livestock and collecting firewood leaves many residents with no choice but to venture outside their homes.

Yet, although schools are closed, the streets are empty as children stay home, as are the taverns where people gather to socialise and drink.

The churches, too, are closed and the streets of most villages are generally silent and somewhat eerie. MC

This photo essay was produced by Mukurukura Media.

Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media