Coronavirus #Lockdown

The daily struggles in Limpopo villages — Photo Essay

By Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media 6 April 2020

John Mohlape sells sanitiser along the busy R37 road in Chuenespoort, Limpopo before the country went into Covid-19 lockdown on 26 March. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba)

What’s happening in South Africa’s remote regions during the lockdown?

People in Limpopo’s rural areas have generally stayed home in line with the regulations of the lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

However, the daily struggle for clean drinking water, looking after livestock and collecting firewood leaves many residents with no choice but to venture outside their homes. 

Yet, although schools are closed, the streets are empty as children stay home, as are the taverns where people gather to socialise and drink. 

The churches, too, are closed and the streets of most villages are generally silent and somewhat eerie. MC

A church in Ramogale, a village east of Polokwane in Limpopo stands empty on a Thursday afternoon as worshippers stayed away from weekly prayers to observe the Covid-19 lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
A popular tavern in Maja village in Limpopo remains shut during the Covid-19 lockdown. Taverns are among the few recreational and meeting spaces for people living in rural Limpopo. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
A street where children normally play in large numbers in the village of GaThaba is nearly deserted as SA citizens in rural areas observe the lockdown. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
Youths get up close in a field in GaMothapo near Polokwane in Limpopo. Medical health experts have advised people to practise physical distancing to counter the spread of the Coronavirus — however, it seems this message has not reached everyone. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
A child waits to be served at a spaza shop in Ga-Mothapo near Polokwane, Limpopo province. Spaza shops remain the closest points where rural communities can buy daily provisions such as bread during the lockdown. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
A resident of GaMaja and her son carry buckets of water home after collecting it from a truck that arrives at the village once a week. Concern has been raised that many rural residents cannot adhere to the suggestion that they wash their hands regularly due to a shortage of water. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
Children watch as a truck delivers water in Koppermyn section, GaMaja in Limpopo province. Government has announced plans to deliver water to communities which don’t have access to running water during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
A youth walks past empty drums put down by residents of Koppermyn section in Maja village during the Covid-19 lockdown. A truck delivers water once a week to parts of the village which are not connected to the water supply. The water is rationed. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

This photo essay was produced by Mukurukura Media.

