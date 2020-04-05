Oil’s newfound vigor also hangs in the balance as a row between Saudi Arabia and Russia threatens to scupper a possible deal among global producers to curb supply. The lack of such an accord would hit the world’s two largest crude exporters and other energy-dependent economies including Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria and Angola.

Developing-nation central banks, meanwhile, have already used up much of the monetary arsenal needed to support their currencies and economies in the face of the coronavirus. With interest rates in emerging economies at multi-year lows — and near zero in the case of nations such as South Korea and Israel — the carry returns that attract foreign funds are diminishing.

“Uncertainty around both the supply-side and demand-side for oil should continue to effect volatility,” said Marshall Stocker, a money manager at Eaton Vance Corp. in Boston, which oversees about $519 billion of assets. “Policy adventurism can be expected at the country level as there is no history from which to identify an orthodox policy response. Therefore there will be health, fiscal, and monetary policy mistakes and achievements made this coming and in future weeks.”

Government spending pledges in some emerging markets dwarf what’s ever come before. Even so, they pale in comparison with the trillions of dollars promised in Europe and America. That discrepancy threatens to set the asset class back years and is partly to blame for the record $83 billion sucked out of developing nations in March alone.

South Korea, Israel, Poland Decide

South Korea will decide on its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, with Bloomberg Economics forecasting it will remain on hold following an emergency cut of 50 basis points in March “The economy is set to contract and inflation is moving further away from the central bank’s 2% target,” Bloomberg Economics said in a note. “Even so, the Bank of Korea may conserve its policy ammunition at this meeting as it assesses the impact of emergency monetary and fiscal stimulus”

Israel’s central bank may cut rates to 0.1% from 0.25% on Monday, after last month committing to purchasing 50 billion shekels ($13.8 billion) of government bonds in the secondary market

Poland will likely keep benchmark borrowing costs unchanged on Wednesday. Serbia will decide on policy the following day

Czech lawmakers are expected to approve a new law on the central bank, which will give it an option to start asset purchases

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday is slated to release his plan to address the crisis. He said Saturday he’ll do “everything possible” to avoid increasing the country’s public debt to finance a planned economic stimulus

Crude Wild Card

The Russian ruble and Peruvian sol outperformed other emerging-market peers last week as Brent crude rebounded 37% on hopes that global producers will decide to make historic output cuts. The OPEC+ meeting was initially expected for Monday, but got delayed to April 9 as Riyadh and Moscow trade barbs about who’s to blame for the collapse in oil prices. A failure to come to an agreement would likely cause prices to slide again.

Inflation, Foreign Reserves