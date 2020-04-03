Business Maverick

Gamemaker Is Now Warsaw’s Biggest Stock in New Virus World Order

By Bloomberg 3 April 2020

CD Projekt SA has become the most valuable company on Warsaw’s stock exchange, dethroning the largest Polish bank as investors show a preference for the game developer in a world order shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic.

CD Projekt SA whose medieval role-playing game The Witcher was recently turned into a hit TV series with Netflix Inc., is now valued at 27.6 billion zloty ($6.6 billion), exceeding the market capitalization of PKO Bank Polski SA for the first time.
CD Projekt dethrones Poland's biggest bank in rank of largest stocks

While both stocks have suffered during the outbreak, CD Projekt has rebounded after pledging to wrap up work by September on its keenly awaited new title, Cyberpunk 2077. Traders have also put their faith in the gaming industry as an obvious winner as hundreds of millions of people around the world are ordered to stay at home.

PKO, a state-controlled lender with $83 billion in assets that celebrated its 100th birthday last year, is confronting uncertainty about the impact the health crisis will have on its loans. In a further deterrent to investors, Poland’s financial watchdog has banned banks from paying dividends to ensure they build up capital for the gathering headwinds.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

The Frontline #1

Another Save the Wail for the Mail – 32 years on… 

By Ferial Haffajee

BUSINESS MAVERICK

More pain for Eskom as electricity demand plummets

Sasha Planting
5 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Simple, timeless priorities for business people during Covid-19

Michael Jordaan
4 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 mins ago

Trainspotter

Radical Economic Transformation is upon us — but it is not what you thought it would be
Richard Poplak 3 hours ago
9 mins

The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects including rusting and chipping.

OPINIONISTA

The world is doing lockdowns all wrong

Sami Mahroum 4 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Covid-19 gives tourism a ‘snotklap’: Lessons for a climate-altered future

Leonie Joubert
4 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The sanitiser conundrum: It’s complicated, but improving

Kim Maxwell
4 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public sector unions to escalate their dispute over salary increases 

Ray Mahlaka
01 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

We need journalists to be our window on a wider world, especially during lockdown

Jonathan Rozen
4 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

NUM condemns ‘barbaric’ decision of some mines to remain open

Ed Stoddard
01 APR
6 mins