Image by annca from Pixabay
The Maverick Missing Link Mindbender #1 was published on Daily Maverick on Saturday 27 March 2020. If you still want to have a crack at it, click on the link to the questions, but for the rest of you, the answers are below. (Deduct one virtual point for every time you searched for an answer online.)
See the questions here
Here’s how it worked. There were 10 sets of five questions. The answers to each set of questions formed a common theme or Missing Link. There were no prizes on offer, simply the inestimable rewards of brain exercise.
MIKE’S MAVERICK MISSING LINK MINDBENDER #1
SET ONE
- English county symbolised by the red rose. Lancashire.
- The study of how people live in societies and how they make their lives meaningful. Social anthropology.
- Founded in 1896 as the South African School of Mines in Kimberley before moving to Transvaal. Wits University.
- A Zulu word meaning a body of warriors. Impi.
- The highest single free-standing mountain in the world. Kilimanjaro.
The Missing Link: Johnny Clegg … was born in Lancashire, studied social anthropology at Wits and two of his best-known songs are Impi and Kilimanjaro.
SET TWO
- Grand Parade Investments recently sold its stake in the SA operations of this fast food chain. Burger King.
- What you will find at 1 Hospital Street, Braamfontein. Constitutional Court.
- Electric guitar brand famous for the Les Paul model. Gibson.
- A word which means to turn (an eyelid, the intestines, or some other bodily part) outwards or inside out. Evert.
- Only Formula One Grand Prix team currently run by a woman. Williams (Claire Williams is the deputy team principal and de facto boss).
The Missing Link = Wimbledon women’s singles titles winners … Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Althea Gibson, Chris Evert, Venus & Serena Williams.
SET THREE
- The name of Oprah Winfrey’s semi-palindromic production company. Harpo.
- A clown name and popular Spur ice cream treat. Chico.
- The name for a one-piece novelty mask consisting of horn-rimmed glasses, a large plastic nose, bushy eyebrows and a moustache. Groucho glasses.
- In the Middle of a popular American sitcom which won seven Emmys in the 2000s. Malcolm in The Middle.
- German word for Charles. Karl.
The Missing Link = First names that go with Marx … Harpo, Chico and Groucho were three of the Marx Brothers, Malcolm Marx is a world cup winning Springbok rugby player and, if you don’t know who Karl Marx is, you have no place even trying this quiz.
SET FOUR
- 1998 Jim Carrey movie, directed by Peter Weir, which, surprisingly, did not receive a single Academy Award. The Truman Show.
- Founder of the Detroit Automobile Company in 1899. Henry Ford.
- The brand name which became synonymous with vacuuming. Hoover.
- ‘Babooshka’ singer. Kate Bush.
- Popularly, but probably inaccurately, credited with the discovery of the main Witwatersrand gold reef in 1886 on the farm Langlaagte. George Harrison.
The Missing Link = American presidents … Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Herbert Hoover, George Bush, Benjamin Harrison.
SET FIVE
- Victor Matfield, Sho Madjozi and Mamphela Ramphele were all born in this province. Limpopo.
- Largest freshwater predator in Africa which can weigh over 1,000 kg. Nile crocodile.
- Defoliant notorious for its use in chemical warfare by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War (or The American War of Aggression as the Vietnamese government calls it). Agent Orange.
- Niamey is the capital of this country. Niger.
- Was a Free State before it became Belgian. Congo (called the Congo Free State when it was ruled as a personal fiefdom by King Leopold before it became the Belgian Congo).
The Missing Link = Major African rivers … Limpopo, Nile (or Crocodile), Orange, Niger, Congo.
SET SIX
- Author of ‘The Madonna of Excelsior’ and ‘The Heart of Redness’. Zakes Mda.
- The name of the world cup football stadium in Polokwane. Peter Mokaba.
- The unofficial name of the phenomenon of shared false memory. The Mandela Effect.
- The only South African to be President of Interpol. Jackie Selebi.
- American state in New England famous for lobsters. Maine.
The Missing Link: ANC Youth League leaders … AP Mda (Zakes Mda’s father and founder of the league), Peter Mokaba, Nelson Mandela, Jackie Selebi, Collen Maine.
SET SEVEN
- Delilah and Sex Bomb singer. Tom Jones.
- Controversial American World War II general nicknamed ‘Blood and Guts’. General George S Patton.
- A lawyer trained at the Inner Temple in London who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Mahatma Gandhi.
- American sporting home of Cubs, Bears and Bulls. Chicago.
- Jason’s ship as he searched for the Golden Fleece. Argo.
The Missing Link = Oscar winners for best movie … Tom Jones (1964), Patton (1970), Gandhi (1982), Chicago (2002), Argo (2012).
SET EIGHT
- Musical based on a pioneering Charles Dickens social novel about an orphan in a workhouse. Oliver.
- Welsh footballer who plays for Juventus. Aaron Ramsay.
- Actor who portrayed Muhammad Ali in 2001 Oscar-nominated movie. Will Smith.
- Ummagumma was an album by this band. Pink Floyd.
- Popular 2013 movie set in Edinburgh with music by The Proclaimers. Sunshine On Leith.
The Missing Link = famous chefs … Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay, Delia Smith, Keith Floyd, Prue Leith.
SET NINE
- The Duke who rode Stagecoach to major acting fame, mainly in Westerns. John Wayne.
- Quechua (a Peruvian language) word meaning ‘royal’. Tupac.
- Mythically continued his game of bowls as the Spanish Armada approached the English coast in 1588. Sir Francis Drake.
- The direction opposite that of the earth’s rotation on its axis. West.
- Shorthand for an alternative name. AKA (Also Known As).
The Missing Link = rappers … Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Drake, Kanye West, AKA
SET TEN
- Iconic sewing brand which sold two million machines by 1876. Singer.
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Quasimodo.
- Legend of the SA real estate business who died in April 2018. Pam Golding.
- The current Australian prime minister. Scott Morrison.
- First name of a South African, born in 1964, who is widely famous for his sculptures of wildlife. Dylan (Lewis).
The Missing Link = Nobel Prize for Literature winners … Isaac Bashevis Singer (1978), Salvatore Quasimodo (1959), William Golding (1983), Toni Morrison (1993), Bob Dylan (2016). DM
Watch out for Mike’s Maverick Missing Link Mindbender #2 to be published soon.
