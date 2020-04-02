Newsdeck

British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees – BBC

By Reuters 2 April 2020
Caption
A passenger aircraft operated by British Airways, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG), lands past the tail fins of other British Airways aircraft near Terminal 5

April 2 (Reuters) - IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported https://bbc.in/3498I5J, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement to Reuters.

British Airways had said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

