Business Maverick

UK Banks Delay Dividend at Regulator’s Request

By Bloomberg 1 April 2020
Caption
A sign featuring a HSBC Holdings Plc logo hangs outside a bank branch in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The U.K. is headed to the polls on Dec. 12, bringing banks, utilities and housebuilders into focus for U.K. equity investors. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

UK banks, including HSBC Holdings Plc, agreed to scrap dividends and buybacks this year after the regulator pushed to contain spending to shareholders as the coronavirus pandemic upends the industry.

HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc axed their outstanding 2019 dividends and said there would be no payments in 2020 in similar announcements late Tuesday. They also agreed to suspend any buybacks.

HSBC, while saying performance has been “resilient” in the first quarter, warned the virus would be a drag on revenue and increase expected loan losses at the start of the year.

The moves come after Prudential Regulation Authority wrote to lenders asking them to cancel payments, adding that it “expects banks not to pay any cash bonuses to senior staff, including all material risk takers.” The company statements didn’t mention bonuses.

The U.K.’s five biggest banks had planned to pay out 7.5 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) in dividends over the next two months. Barclays was due to pay more than 1 billion pounds on Friday.

“While we do understand the social rationale behind these steps, this regulatory intervention risks leading to further underperformance by U.K. banks in the near-term, relative to both U.K. insurers and global banks,” Citigroup analysts wrote in a note.

Some executives had declared British banks ready for a shock after preparing for the turbulent process of Brexit. However, regulators across Europe have urged restraint on dividends, prompting several banks in the region to suspend payments on 2019 earnings this week, as the pandemic wreaks havoc on markets and undermines loan forecasts.

Read More: ECB May Force Banks to Delay Dividends if They Don’t Comply

Central banks have offered huge support packages to ensure institutions continue to lend through the crisis, including relief on some capital buffers and more time to tackle soured loans.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

UIF has R30bn available for Covid-19 income support to laid-off workers

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK: Coronavirus

Banks in the eye of the storm

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It’s not good news when two pandemics are at work simultaneously

Robert J Shiller
5 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 

SA markets: Moody’s move was priced in, but pricing Covid-19 is impossible at this stage   
Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
3 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats pension fund battle far from over

Ruan Jooste 7 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Express seeks UIF assistance to pay salaries as acting CEO resigns

Ray Mahlaka
31 MAR
4 mins

Business Maverick Op-Ed

Economy vs the coronavirus: leaders caught between a rock and a hard place

Sharon Wood
23 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
30 MAR
< 1 min

Sponsored Content

Lawyers Must Step Up to Assist the Business Community

Caveat Legal
26 MAR
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats and Implats declare forces majeures, employees to be paid during lockdown

Ed Stoddard
30 MAR
2 mins