U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had a “productive discussion” by phone on Tuesday and agreed to “continue the dialogue among major energy producers and consumers, including through the G20,” the Department of Energy said in a statement. The agency didn’t detail any steps the nations are considering to stem the downturn.

Worst Quarter

Oil demand has been so battered by government lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus that any conceivable oil production cut agreement between the U.S., Canada, Russia and OPEC members would still fall well short of what’s needed to shore up the market, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Damien Courvalin said in a note dated March 31.

The global benchmark crude has already plunged to record lows, completing the worst quarter in history on Tuesday.

“It’s not even feasible what’s going on,” Trump said, adding that the price meltdown was harming the oil industry. “You don’t want to lose an industry — you’re going to lose an industry over it.”

Still, he celebrated the low gasoline prices brought about by the market downturn, calling them “the greatest tax cut we’ve ever given.”

“People are going to be paying 99 cents for a gallon of gasoline,” he said. “It’s incredible in a lot of ways.”