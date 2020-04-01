He has coached South Africa to two World Series titles, a Commonwealth Games’ gold medal and an Olympic bronze medal, but for Blitzbok coach Neil Powell the job is only partly about winning titles. The South Africa sevens programme has become the envy of the world game, where it keeps churning out world-class sevens players every year and setting the tactical standard for the shorter version of the sport. The team had set its sights on Olympic gold in Tokyo this year, but that target has moved after the postponement of the global showpiece to July and August 2021 following the outbreak of the Coronavirus. It will lead to a massive adjustment of the Blitzboks’ preparation time frames but will also give them a chance to evolve even further. Neil joins the Maverick Sports Podcast today, to talk about these and many other issues.