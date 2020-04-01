Acting Cricket South Africa chief executive Jacques Faul says the CSA is in advanced talks with a new headline sponsor. (Photo: Adobestock)

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the livelihoods of many South Africans. In the sporting fraternity, it’s no different. But Cricket South Africa is working to ensure that its employees don’t feel the pinch.

Acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul has confirmed that Standard Bank will be gone as a Proteas sponsor as of 30 April 2020, when the contract between the duo ends.

Speaking to the media at a digital press conference, Faul said CSA was in advanced talks with a new headline sponsor.

“Standard Bank at this stage is not coming back, that I can confirm,” said Faul. “We have been in conversation with a potential sponsor, but their world has also changed now (due to Covid-19). Which is a bit of a concern, but that’s the reality of where we are now.”

Amid the chaos caused by the capture of CSA during the tenure of Thabang Moroe as chief executive, Standard Bank, the Proteas’ headline sponsor of four years, announced that it was jumping ship.

The bank said it would not renew its contract.

“Standard Bank is committed to upholding the highest levels of leadership, integrity and governance. In light of recent developments at CSA, which are a culmination of long-standing problems which have damaged Standard Bank’s reputation, it has decided not to renew its partnership with CSA,” the bank said in a statement released in December 2019.

However, CSA president Chris Nenzani was at the time confident that after the board had done some damage control by removing Moroe and then roping in Faul as acting CEO, they would be able to sweet-talk Standard Bank into continuing the fruitful partnership.

It has left CSA in a difficult position regarding a new sponsorship when everyone is tightening their financial belts and hoping for the best in the aftermath of the pandemic.

There is also a possibility that CSA might lose out on hundreds of millions in broadcast revenue if they do not play international cricket for the rest of this year.

Their tour of India in early March had already been cancelled as the world began to feel the effects of the coronavirus.

According to interim director of cricket Graeme Smith, the players have been given programmes to ensure they stay fit over the period in which they cannot train in groups.

“We have to review the situation every week. But we estimate we would need around six weeks (to train) before any tour,” said Smith.

Considering that timeline by Smith, it seems highly unlikely that South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka in early June, where they are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals, will happen.

Following that, their next engagement is a Test and T20 tour of the West Indies, scheduled to start on 15 July. For this to go ahead, a return to normal activity around the world by at least the end of May would be required.

“Our biggest source of income is broadcasting. And if it’s going to fall over, it’s going to come from there,” said Faul.

In spite of these concerns, Faul says CSA has enough capacity and finances in their kitty to ensure that players, national and franchise, are paid their salaries for the 2020/21 season.

He said players would only lose out on match fees and win bonuses if indeed there is no cricket in the upcoming season.

Faul also indicated that Smith will most likely be appointed to a permanent role.

“We are in final negotiations and hope to make an announcement next week,” said the acting CEO.

He said a third edition of the Mzansi Super League T20 competition was planned for November and December 2020. DM

Yanga Sibembe Follow Save More