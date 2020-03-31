Growing and harvesting herbs is probably the easiest and quickest way to get into gardening – whether you have a garden or not.
In the following excerpt from Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Herbs, by South African gardening guru Jane Griffiths, find out how to grow a herb garden on your kitchen doorstep.
Here we learn some tips on harvesting and preserving your herbs, and, as a bonus, scroll to the end for a recipe for herbal infused honey.
Growing herbs in containers
“I have no space” is not an excuse when it comes to growing herbs. Even if you grow only a few pots of herbs on a sunny windowsill you will be saving yourself money and opening a window onto a whole new way of cooking and using edible plants. With containers you can literally have a herb garden on your kitchen doorstep.
My friend Allison collects old biscuit tins as planters for her herbs. Your container garden can be classic (a selection of terracotta pots) or quirky (recycled wheelbarrows and cracked old baths), funky (brightly coloured plastic bowls and jugs) or modern (sleek aluminium containers).
Whatever style you choose, it should fit your budget and style. Be aware that the smaller the container is, the quicker it will dry out.
One advantage of growing herbs in containers is they can be moved around as the seasons change to take advantage of the sun. If the container is large and you do plan to move it, put wheels underneath it before filling it.
Remember that plants benefit from good air circulation, so don’t cram too many containers together. Create varying heights by using different size containers or by raising them up on bricks or blocks of wood.
Harvesting
The efficacy of herbs can be affected if they are not properly harvested. If you are picking a few herbs to make a quick herbal tea or to add to a dish, it doesn’t really matter when you pick them, but if you are going to dry them, it is best to pick on a dry day, after the morning dew has evaporated. Harvest the herbs at their peak of maturity, when the concentration of active ingredients is at its highest.
Container plants need to be fed more regularly as the nutrients are washed out of the growing medium
Preserving
Drying
Many herbs dry well, retaining their flavour and efficacy. When using herbs you have grown and dried yourself, you can be assured they are 100 % organic without any pesticides.
Preserving in salt or sugar
This method of storing herbs and keeping their fresh flavour uses salt and sugar as natural preservatives. Herbs best suited for salt are strongly flavoured culinary herbs such as marjoram, oregano, rosemary, winter savory and thyme. Herbal sugar can be made using fragrant herbs such as lemon verbena, rose-scented pelargonium, anise hyssop, mint and lavender.
To make herbal salts or sugars, pick a colander of herbs, and wash and dry them well using a salad spinner. Strip off the leaves, discarding any woody stems. Using a food processor, chop the herbs until fine. Measure the herbs and for every cup of herbs add two cups of sea salt or sugar. Add half a teaspoon of lime or lemon zest to the salt. Mix together well. Using a blender, finely blend one cup of the mixture at a time until it is smooth and pale green. Store in airtight bottles.
Herbs such as mint dry well, retaining their flavour and efficacy.
Preserving in honey
Making herbal infused honey is a versatile way of preserving and using herbs, often with great medicinal benefits. See below for a description of how to make and use herbal honey.
Preserving in oil
Many herbs store well in oil, with the additional advantage of creating a herb-infused oil. Simply tear up leaves or flowers, layer them in a sterilised bottle and cover with olive oil. Poke with a sterilised spoon to remove any air bubbles. As long as the herbs remain covered with oil, they will last for months.
Freezing
Freezing works well with herbs that have a high water content, such as basil and coriander. To freeze whole leaves, place them in a single layer on paper towel laid on a baking sheet. Pop this into the freezer and when they are completely frozen, store them a zip lock bag. Or blend the herbs with a little olive oil until you form a thick paste. Freeze this in ice trays until solid, remove the blocks and store in zip lock bags. Add whole cubes to soups, or defrost them to use in salad dressings and tea, or to mix into a lotion.
Herbs can be preserved in oil or spread out evenly to dry.
Recipe: Herbal honeys
Herbal infused honey is a versatile way of preserving and using herbs. Because it has antibacterial properties and boosts the immune system, honey increases the medicinal effect of the herb. Herbal honey can be taken internally (a great way to give children a bitter-tasting herb) and it can also be used externally as a poultice to treat burns and infected wounds. Because honey is soothing, it is a good choice to mix with herbs that are being used to treat the throat and respiratory system. Use it as the base for a cough syrup or to make cough sweets.
Making herbal honey
Start with raw honey as it has the most health benefits. If you are using fresh herbs make sure they are as dry as possible to avoid mould forming. (I have never had a problem with mould on my herbal honey when using fresh herbs but in a more humid climate it might be an idea to keep herbal honey in the fridge.) Fill a sterilised bottle with roughly chopped dried or fresh herb. If you are using a woody herb or stems and roots, chop it a bit more finely. Cover with honey, poking with a sterilised spoon to remove any air bubbles, and seal tightly. Leave it to infuse for about six weeks. Strain and reseal. (You might need to warm the honey slightly to pour it but don’t heat it too much.)
Good herbs and spices to use for herbal honey are: cayenne pepper, cinnamon sticks, echinacea (root), elderberry (use cooked berries and mush them before infusing with the honey), fresh ginger root, garlic, lavender, liquorice, lemon balm, lemon grass, lemon verbena, marjoram, onion, oregano, peppermint, rose-scented pelargonium, rose petal, sage, thyme and turmeric (try to get hold of turmeric root rather than powdered). ML
Jane Griffiths is the best-selling author of Jane’s Delicious Garden, which has led to a vegetable revolution in South Africa, with thousands of home growers now following in her green footsteps. Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Herbs: A Guide to Growing Herbs Organically in South Africa is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers (R285).
