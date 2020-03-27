SPORT

Coronavirus: Captain Kolisi sends video message in support of health workers

By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 27 March 2020

South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi holds aloft the Webb Ellis Cup as supporters cheer the South African rugby team during a trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa 11 November 2019. (PHOTO: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA)

Springbok and Stormers captain Siya Kolisi’s foundation has announced an initiative to supply hand sanitiser, masks, goggles, and other vital equipment to Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town and Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, supporting efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The Kolisi Foundation initiative will supply more than 4,000 litres of hand sanitizer, 400 reusable pairs of goggles, and face shields.

Siya Kolisi released a video message on day one of the national lockdown to express solidarity and support with the country. 

The foundation will continue to escalate its response over the coming months as the needs develop at the hospitals.

“We as a nation should be proud of the way our commander-in-chief, our President, has laid the law. It shows how important this is,” Kolisi said.

“But we can’t leave everything to the government. We all have a role to play. For some of us, that is to stay at home right now, and for some of us, we can do a bit more than that. That is to offer resources and help out any way we can.”

Kolisi has emphasised the need to follow and adhere to the South African government’s social distancing directives. He applauded the swift action taken to fight the spread of Covid-19, advising that every single South African will play a role in combating this pandemic, and stressing that now, more than ever, we will see the importance of working as one, united.

“The most important thing right now is to fight, to show a united front as a country, and we can only achieve that together,” said Kolisi.

“Personal business aside, it’s people getting behind South Africa and getting behind those who can’t help themselves. This is not one man’s battle. It has no race; it doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, it affects everybody. It’s time for all of us to stand together and show a united front in this time. We’re definitely stronger together.”

The newly-formed Kolisi Foundation will serve as an ongoing platform for Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s philanthropic initiatives, focused on giving back to communities and citizens in need across South Africa. The foundation plans a formal launch at a later date. DM

