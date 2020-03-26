South Africa

South African Airways rescue plan deadline extended to May 29

By Reuters 26 March 2020

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Creditors of cash-strapped South African Airways (SAA) have authorised an extension of the deadline for the airline's business rescue plan until May 29, the airline's administrators said on Thursday.

State-owned SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and is fighting for its survival.

The specialists appointed to try to save the airline requested the latest extension for the rescue plan because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“We confirm that a further extension for the publication of the plan from 31 March 2020 to 29 May 2020 has been approved by the requisite majority of the creditors,” the specialists said in a letter seen by Reuters.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has received more than 20 billion rand ($1.1 billion) in bailouts in the past three years.

It said last week that it would suspend intercontinental and African regional flights until the end of May because of the coronavirus.

It has also suspended domestic flights during a 21-day nationwide lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to try to contain the local spread of the virus. ($1 = 17.4748 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

LOCKDOWN ANALYSIS

Police Minister Bheki Cele clenches the iron fist, with no velvet glove

By Marianne Merten

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Lockdown hits informal traders

Ashraf Hendriks for GroundUp
5 hours ago
3 mins

Coronavirus

Lockdown explained by government, Part 4: Basic movements

Rebecca Davis
14 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

TRIBUTE: CREDO VUSAMAZULU MUTWA (1921-2020)

Baba Credo has died — may the gates of peace crack open
Kevin Bloom 11 hours ago
4 mins

"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." ~ John Lennon

CORONAVIRUS

South Africa-based Facebook groups stoked Covid-19 disinformation to sell face masks 

Jean le Roux and Tessa Knight 12 hours ago
10 mins

COVID-19

Episode 18: The Front Line Of Covid-19

Craig Ray
15 hours ago
< 1 min

LOCKDOWN

Some transport services will operate, but under strict conditions for 21 days, says Mbalula

Suné Payne
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Small businesses, government support and ‘fake news’

Tim Cohen and Ray Mahlaka
12 hours ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Could this virus guide us to the healing of our world?

Joe Kitchen
12 hours ago
4 mins