Here’s how some key companies are being affected by the pandemic. For a more detailed spreadsheet of disruptions, based on the latest publicly available data at time of writing, click here.
|Company
|Mine
|Product
|Impact
|Rio Tinto
|Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa
|Zircon, rutile, iron, slag
|Production will halt by midnight Thursday, company will put furnaces on care and maintenance
|Rio Tinto
|Aluminium assets in Canada
|Aluminium
|Company will slowproduction in Quebec, in line with provincial curbs on activity
|Vale
|Voisey’s Bay in Canada
|Nickel-cobalt-copper concentrate, copper concentrate
|Mine put on care and maintenance for four weeks, copper-concentrate production at Long Harbour will be reduced proportionally to the period of the stoppage
|Codelco
|Copper mines in Chile
|Copper
|Reduced capacity for 15 days beginning March 19
|Freeport-McMoRan
|Cerro Verde mine in Peru
|Copper
|Mine put under care and maintenance for 15 days beginning March 16
|Hochschild Mining
|San Jose mine in Argentina
|Gold, silver
|Production halted to comply with quarantine measures
|Lynas
|Rare earths plant in Malaysia
|Rare earths
|Production at processing plant halted until at least March 31
|Sibanye
|All mines in South Africa
|Platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold
|Preparing for care and maintenance in compliance with South Africa’s three-week lockdown
|Newmont
|Yanacocha mine in Peru, Cerro Negro in Argentina
|Gold
|Preparing for care and maintenance
|Agnico Eagle
|Meliadine and Meadowbank mines
|Gold
|19% of mine workers sent home for four weeks