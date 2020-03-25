Business Maverick

World’s Miners Slowly Grind to a Halt on Virus Restrictions

By Bloomberg 25 March 2020
Caption
A dump truck moves raw ore inside the pit at the Mountain Pass mine, operated by MP Materials, in Mountain Pass, California, U.S., on Friday, June 7, 2019. America's only rare earths producer, MP Materials, has been shipping all its output from the Mountain Pass mine in California to China because there is currently no refining capacity available to handle its production anywhere else in the world, its biggest shareholder said last month. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg

An increasing number of miners are being forced to halt or curtail production and processing as governments worldwide implement emergency measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Unprecedented disruptions to operations and supply chains are threatening the outlook for industrial and precious metals, just as demand is hit by concerns about a global recession. Platinum powerhouse South Africa is shutting its mines for three weeks, while operations in copper giants Chile and Peru have been curtailed by nationwide lockdowns.

Here’s how some key companies are being affected by the pandemic. For a more detailed spreadsheet of disruptions, based on the latest publicly available data at time of writing, click here.

Company Mine Product Impact
Rio Tinto Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa Zircon, rutile, iron, slag Production will halt by midnight Thursday, company will put furnaces on care and maintenance
Rio Tinto Aluminium assets in Canada Aluminium Company will slowproduction in Quebec, in line with provincial curbs on activity
Vale Voisey’s Bay in Canada Nickel-cobalt-copper concentrate, copper concentrate Mine put on care and maintenance for four weeks, copper-concentrate production at Long Harbour will be reduced proportionally to the period of the stoppage
Codelco Copper mines in Chile Copper Reduced capacity for 15 days beginning March 19
Freeport-McMoRan Cerro Verde mine in Peru Copper Mine put under care and maintenance for 15 days beginning March 16
Hochschild Mining San Jose mine in Argentina Gold, silver Production halted to comply with quarantine measures
Lynas Rare earths plant in Malaysia Rare earths Production at processing plant halted until at least March 31
Sibanye All mines in South Africa Platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold Preparing for care and maintenance in compliance with South Africa’s three-week lockdown
Newmont Yanacocha mine in Peru, Cerro Negro in Argentina Gold Preparing for care and maintenance
Agnico Eagle Meliadine and Meadowbank mines Gold 19% of mine workers sent home for four weeks
