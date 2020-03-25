Newsdeck

SpaceX’s simulated spacecraft becomes unstable in parachute test – CNBC

By Reuters 25 March 2020
Caption
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Inc. known as SpaceX, speaks at a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2011. Photographer: Brendan Hoffman/Bloomberg

March 24 (Reuters) - Private rocket company SpaceX had an incident during parachute testing for its Crew Dragon capsule, in which the simulated spacecraft being tested became unstable and was dropped early, according to a tweet from a CNBC reporter.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the tweet.

SpaceX is the privately held rocket company of billionaire high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is also the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc.

“During a planned parachute drop test today, the test article suspended underneath the helicopter became unstable,” according to a statement quoted by the CNBC reporter.

The Crew Dragon space taxi is being developed alongside rival Boeing Co’s Starliner capsule, both of which have recently suffered cost overruns and schedule delays in the space program.

NASA and SpaceX are working to determine the testing plan going forward ahead of the Crew Dragon’s second “demonstration mission”, according to the statement.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Trainspotter

Locked & Loaded – South Africa enters the Age of Corona 

By Richard Poplak

CORONAVIRUS

Lockdown: Details trickle out on economic support and essential services

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The drivers of President Ramaphosa’s big lockdown decision

Dirk De Vos
7 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

EDITORIAL

Inclusive, empathetic communication will be a game-changer in Covid-19 emergency
Daily Maverick 21 hours ago
5 mins

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." ~ Lenin

OP-ED

Eskom fights tooth and nail for massive price increases in the years ahead

Chris Yelland 7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19 and me: It’s like we’re made for each other

Ismail Lagardien
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mr President, where is the proposal to assist the poorest of the poor?

Oscar Van Heerden
8 hours ago
5 mins

Coronavirus

SA Lockdown explained by government: Part 1 – health and economics

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Lockdown explained by government: Part 2 – social services

Rebecca Davis
7 hours ago
4 mins