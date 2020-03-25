COVID-19

Intense fighting rocks Libya as new battle erupts for airbase

By Reuters 25 March 2020

epa08295357 Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari speaks during a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, 15 March 2020. According to reports, Mismari said all oil fields in the country are under the LNA control, accusing Turkey of sending 'mercenaries' to fight against the Libyan army. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 25 (Reuters) - An intense bombardment shook Tripoli through the night and a new battle erupted at an airbase outside the capital, hours after Libya reported its first case of coronavirus and despite U.N. calls for ceasefires around the world during the epidemic.

Residents of the Libyan capital, seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), said the shelling was the worst in weeks, shaking doors and windows in the city centre several miles from the front line in the southern suburbs.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar has been trying to capture Tripoli for almost a year, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. The GNA is supported by Turkey and allied Syrian fighters.

Pro-GNA forces launched an assault against LNA forces at the al-Watiya airbase, 125km (80 miles) west of Tripoli and the site of intense fighting at earlier stages of the conflict, both sides said on Wednesday.

The pro-GNA forces said their operation was in response to the shelling of Tripoli and resulted in the capture of LNA fighters. A military source in the LNA said its air force had targeted pro-GNA forces trying to capture the base.

“Violent clashes are shaking al-Watiya airbase now,” the LNA military source said.

An escalation in the fighting could spell disaster for Libya’s already fragmented and badly stretched health system in handling the coronavirus, after authorities confirmed the first case of the disease late on Tuesday.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres had called for a complete ceasefire in conflicts around the world as governments and local authorities struggle with a pandemic that has spread to most countries.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Angus McDowall in Tunis; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

COVID-19

Scales tip in favour of pangolins as hosts of Coronavirus ‘transition’

By Don Pinnock and Tiara Walters

CORONAVIRUS NEWSFLASH

Covid-19 cases rise to 709 as SA awaits detail on movement in lockdown

Greg Nicolson
4 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank catches the quantitative easing bug as Covid-19 infects economy, bond market

Ed Stoddard
29 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 mins ago

Trainspotter

Locked & Loaded – South Africa enters the Age of Corona 
Richard Poplak 13 hours ago
7 mins

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." ~ Lenin

ANALYSIS: FACTS V. QUACKS

Comparing the government responses to #Covid19 under Ramaphosa and #HIV under Mbeki

Mia Malan for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism 3 hours ago
7 mins

CORONAVIRUS: OPED

Covid-19: Workplace considerations and guidance in the midst of a shutdown

Nerine Kahn and Renee Grawitzky
2 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The drivers of President Ramaphosa’s big lockdown decision

Dirk De Vos
13 hours ago
10 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Lockdown: Details trickle out on economic support and essential services

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
6 mins

EDITORIAL

Inclusive, empathetic communication will be a game-changer in Covid-19 emergency

Daily Maverick
24 MAR
5 mins