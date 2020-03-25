Business Maverick

Gold Coins Have Never Sold at a Premium This High for This Long

By Bloomberg 25 March 2020
Caption
It is probably no coincidence then that central banks, which are known to be conservative, bought 374.1 tons of gold in the first half of 2019, says the writer. (Photo: Mark Herpel / Flickr)

Premiums for gold coins are staying at highly elevated levels for longer than ever before, as investors flock to bullion at a time when physical-supply flows are disrupted.

American Eagle gold coins are selling for about 5% above the spot price of bullion, the most since the 2016 Brexit vote, according to Everett Millman, a precious-metals specialist at Gainesville Coins in Florida. That’s about double the regular premium and has stayed at such levels for two weeks, he said.

Spot gold is currently trading down about 1% near $1,614 an ounce, after rising the past three sessions. Bullion futures also fell to settle at $1,634.30.

Along with surging prices, the dealer is facing a month-long delivery backlog as precious metal supply chains take a hit during the outbreak of the coronavirus around the world. Bullion has been especially in demand from investors seeking a haven from global market turmoil.

“When you look at a jump in the premium like that, that’s definitely an indication that demand is higher than supply,” Millman said. “All the supply chains are backed up for at least a month.”

The situation is not specific to Gainesville Coins, he said. “I’ve seen that with virtually every dealer in the country.”

As recently as two weeks ago, premiums for gold coins were at of 1% or 2%, according to Millman. Silver coins are also in demand, with premiums for that metal at 50% over the spot price, compared with just 5% a couple of weeks earlier.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank catches the quantitative easing bug as Covid-19 infects economy, bond market

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK: CORONAVIRUS

Coal companies to supply Eskom, but NUM source says only from stockpiles

Ed Stoddard
24 MAR
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS: MEALS TO GO

Restaurant trade reeling as food deliveries ruled out

Bianca Coleman
25 MAR
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Big stock market declines are hitting pensioners hard. Here’s Why
Bruce Cameron 24 MAR
5 mins

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." ~ Lenin

BUSINESS MAVERICK

‘Fake news’: Claim of racial ownership requirements for Covid-19 relief to small businesses is false, says government

Ray Mahlaka 24 MAR
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK Op-Ed

Right now, local credit markets are not as deep and liquid as Ramaphosa says

Sharon Wood
23 MAR
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trade and Industry Minister Patel to relax bank regulations to help clients take Covid-19 hit

Ray Mahlaka
23 MAR
5 mins

Business Maverick

Covid-19 will compel more company annual general meetings to go virtual

Ruan Jooste
23 MAR
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Peter Moyo suffers another court defeat against Old Mutual

Ray Mahlaka
23 MAR
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South African economy goes on shutdown

Ed Stoddard
23 MAR
4 mins