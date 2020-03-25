In this episode we hand over the Maverick Sports podcast platform to the biggest issue of our time – perhaps of any time since World War II – Coronavirus. The sporting landscape both locally and internationally has been decimated by cancellations and postponements in recent weeks. The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo the latest casualty of the global pandemic. On the podcast today is respected journalist and 20 times Comrades Marathon runner Mark Heywood. Mark is a veteran activist who was on the front line in the HIV crisis in South Africa more than a decade ago. He is editor of Maverick Citizen, which is telling vital stories of Coronavirus and more at both a macro and micro level. Once again he finds himself on the front line of a health crisis. As a sports lover Mark understands the impact that Covid-19 is having in that space and helps us unpack it through a wide lens.