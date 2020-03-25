Lungi Ngidi of the Proteas during the 2020 International 2nd T20 Series match between South Africa and Australia at the St Georges Park,Port Elizabeth on the 23 February 2020 ©Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Agreement has been reached between Cricket South Africa and the country’s players on domestic cricket competitions.

The professional domestic cricket structure will remain in its current format, though there will be some changes at semi-professional and amateur level, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

Innovative new competitions have been introduced in an effort to strengthen grassroots cricket.

“It is important that we announce the new structures timeously, so that all franchises and provinces have a clear picture of the road ahead to advise the contracting of their players,” commented CSA acting CEO Jacques Faul.

The new structures were recommended by the CSA Cricket Committee, then approved at a joint meeting of the CSA Members’ Council and the CSA Board of Directors.

Players’ representative body the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) was consulted and kept informed as the process unfolded.

“The competition structure is different. There is a reduction in cricket playing days,” Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke told Daily Maverick.

“CSA did consult us extensively on all the issues. We understand that there’s a balance between the number of days played, the need to cut costs and also the need to have a really strong pipeline for the Proteas.

“But we also have to remember that there’s a T20 competition that needs to be plugged into there, and that’s still under discussion,” added Breetzke.

The announcement brings to an end a long and twisty saga which began in April 2019.

At that time, suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe unilaterally announced the restructuring of South Africa’s domestic cricket.

Moroe decreed that the professional game would change from six professional franchises and 15 semi-professional provincial teams to a 12-team format — without consulting major stakeholder Saca.

That led to Saca bringing legal action against CSA in May 2019.

“The restructuring decision will have serious implications for the players and for the game in South Africa,” Saca said at the time. “The lack of proper engagement with Saca before making this decision has left us with no alternative but to approach the court to challenge that decision.”

Amid boardroom turmoil within CSA at the time, Moroe was suspended, with Faul coming on as acting CEO.

The leadership reshuffle led to Saca withdrawing their application at the South Gauteng High court and sitting down with Faul in an effort to mend the broken relationship.

A way forward was paved by the Domestic Cricket Review Committee, which was headed by former International Cricket Council CEO Dave Richardson.

Under the revised structure, the six franchises will again contest the professional competitions while all 15 affiliates will be involved in the provincial competitions.

There will be a new 40-over knockout competition involving the 15 provinces plus an SA under-19 team, played on weekends when franchise and school players will be available for selection.

Another new competition is the Super Club T20, to be contested by the top six university teams (from the SA varsity competition) and the top three community teams (from the Momentum Community Cup).

“I am sure that they (the professionals) will once again provide highly competitive cricket at all levels. We are also looking forward to the launch of new products, with the provincial 40-over knockout and the T20 Super Club Cup providing further opportunities at provincial, under-19, university and club level,” said Faul. DM

Yanga Sibembe