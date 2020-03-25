Crosswords

Crossed Out – Lockdown launch edition

By Daily Maverick 25 March 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's first ever crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

