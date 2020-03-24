Newsdeck

Pentagon leaders indicate coronavirus outbreak could last for months

By Reuters 24 March 2020

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Senior Pentagon leaders said on Tuesday that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that has hit the United States could continue for months and that the military would continue to support efforts to counter it for as long as needed.

By Idrees Ali

 

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 660 people in the United States and infected more than 50,000.

President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering how to reopen the U.S. economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious coronavirus is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.

“I think we need to plan for this to be a few months long at least and we’re taking all precautionary measures to do that,” U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said when asked how long the outbreak may last and how long the military would continue the support efforts to counter it.

“I am fully confident that at the end of the day, in a period of months, we will get through this,” Esper said during a virtual town hall.

At the same event, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, said that while it was unclear how long the outbreak would last, taking models from the experience of other countries – which may or may not apply to the United States – the outbreak could last into July.

“If it does apply, you’re looking at probably late May, June, something in that range, could be as late as July,” Milley said.

On Monday, Esper announced more security restrictions on those entering the Pentagon. The building has seen a drop in the number of people coming into work since measures to combat the outbreak started, with many of them teleworking.

Esper said that those teleworking should expect to continue to do so for “weeks for sure, maybe months.”

In a sign of the impact the virus was having on the U.S. military, the Navy announced that three sailors had tested positive for the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, the first known case of the virus aboard a U.S. military ship at sea.

The carrier, which was in the Pacific, was last in port in Vietnam about 15 days ago, naval officials said.

The Pentagon also said that elective surgeries at military treatment facilities, with some exceptions, would be postponed starting March 31. (Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

EDITORIAL

Inclusive, empathetic communication will be a game-changer in Covid-19 emergency

By Daily Maverick

OPINIONISTA

Coronavirus crisis is an opportunity to redefine our nationhood

Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
4 hours ago
4 mins

REFLECTION

Thank God it’s not Jacob (or Donald or Boris)

Ferial Haffajee
7 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS

SA could start manufacturing reagents for Covid-19 tests in ‘weeks’
Greg Nicolson 5 hours ago
4 mins

"It is much safer for a prince to be feared than loved." ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

BUSINESS MAVERICK: CORONAVIRUS

Coal companies to supply Eskom, but NUM source says only from stockpiles

Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
3 mins

SPORT: CORONAVIRUS

Newsflash: Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed

Craig Ray
7 hours ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING

Government appeals to South Africans to stay calm and resist panic buying and stockpiling

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
4 mins

Coronavirus

SA Lockdown explained by government: Part 1 – health and economics

Rebecca Davis
8 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK LIFE: WELLNESS

Kicking off a home-based workout routine? Have fun and don’t let worry over form and injury deter you

Malibongwe Tyilo
8 hours ago
6 mins