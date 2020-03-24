COVID-19

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

By Reuters 24 March 2020

epa01797951 Cameroonian musican Manu Dibango (C) performs during the second Pan-African Cultural Festival (PANAF) in Algiers, Algeria, late 17 July 2009. Algeria is hosting the second PANAF at the request of the African Union, 40 years after the north African country staged the first such event, when several nations were still struggling for independence. More than 8,000 artists and writers from all over Africa, as well as Brazil and the United States, are descending on Algeria for a huge cultural festival to take part in the event until 20 July. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Cameroon-born singer and saxophone player Manu Dibango has died from a coronavirus infection, according to a statement on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19,” it said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)

